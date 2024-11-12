ADVERTISEMENT
5 things you shouldn't do to someone on their birthday

Oghenerume Progress

It is no secret that birthdays are special. Even though some people do not mark it with a big celebration, it is still one special day in everyone's life where they can relax, and feel loved.

Birthday - Freepik

However, sometimes people’s birthdays can be ruined due to some actions by others. These actions, whether intentional or not, could have an impact on someone's special day.

To avoid this, here are some things to avoid doing to someone on their birthday.

Birthdays are all about the birthday person and that is how it should remain. In order not to ruin this special day, avoid overshadowing the celebrant by focusing on your needs, desires, or issues. This includes sharing unrelated announcements, creating drama, or complaining. Allow the spotlight to stay on the person celebrating their special day.

Another thing to avoid doing on someone's birthday is bringing up difficult or sensitive topics, especially those that might upset or stress the birthday person. This could be their career, relationship or anything heavy or controversial. Birthdays are for positive energy, so keep the conversation light and celebratory.

When it comes to birthdays, always know that the celebrant should know best how they want to spend their day. Hence, it is important to avoid planning a celebration that disregards what they truly enjoy. If they’re not into large gatherings or fancy dinners, it’s best to keep it low-key. If you want to plan their day, do so according to their personality and preferences.

Birthday gifts should show that you know and care about the person. This is particularly important if the person is your lover. Avoid last-minute items that seem impersonal or generic. If you’re unsure what to give you could try a small personalised gift, an outing, or even ask them what they would prefer as a gift for their birthday.

A birthday is a special day, and a lack of enthusiasm from friends and family can make it dull or unimportant. Show that you’re genuinely happy to celebrate with them, whether through a warm message, a toast, or simply being present and engaged.

At the end of the day, it is important to note that celebrating someone on their birthday doesn’t have to be complex, but it should feel personal and thoughtful. Hence, you must focus on the birthday person’s preferences and avoid actions that might ruin the day.

Oghenerume Progress

