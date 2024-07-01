Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

These topics were shrouded in secrecy and whispers, making it difficult for people to understand and discuss them openly.

Thankfully, things have changed. As societies become more open and accepting, many taboos are fading away. Let's take a look at 6 things that used to be whispered about but are now part of normal conversation:

1. Menstruation

For centuries, menstruation was a topic shrouded in mystery and shame. People rarely talked about it openly, and there were many strange myths and misconceptions surrounding it. Today, thanks to education and increased awareness, menstruation is finally being talked about openly. This openness helps break down the stigma and allows people to understand it as a natural part of life.

2. Mental health

Mental health issues like anxiety and depression were once seen as weaknesses or signs of personal failure. People were afraid to talk about them for fear of judgment or being labelled "crazy." Thankfully, the conversation around mental health has shifted dramatically. People are now more open about their struggles, and there's less shame in seeking help. This openness allows people to get the support they need and live healthier lives.

3. Talking about money

Money used to be a bit of a hush-hush topic. It wasn't polite to talk about your salary or how much you spend on things.

But today, people are more open about their finances. This openness can be helpful, allowing people to share budgeting tips, compare salaries (to make sure they're being paid fairly), and even negotiate for better pay.

4. Divorce

Divorce used to be seen as a major scandal. Couples often stayed together even if they were unhappy, fearing the social stigma of divorce. Today, divorce is much more common, and it's seen as an acceptable option for couples who can't make their relationship work. This allows people to pursue happiness and find healthier relationships.

5. Body hair

For a long time, there was a lot of pressure, especially on women, to remove body hair.

Anything other than smooth skin was often considered unfeminine or unattractive. Today, people are embracing their natural body hair. Whether someone chooses to shave, wax, or leave it natural, it's a personal decision that shouldn't be judged.

6. Wearing ripped jeans or mismatched clothes

Fashion trends have changed a lot! In the past, ripped clothing was seen as sloppy or disrespectful, and wearing mismatched socks or patterns was a major fashion faux pas.

Today, ripped jeans are a trendy fashion statement, and mixing patterns can create a unique and stylish look. Fashion is all about expressing yourself, and there are far fewer "rules" than there used to be.

These are just a few examples of how our world is becoming more open and accepting. By talking openly about these once-taboo topics, we can create a more understanding and supportive society for everyone.