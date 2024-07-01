ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Anna Ajayi

These topics are now being talked about more openly and accepted in our society.

These things used to be taboo in the past [Quora]
These things used to be taboo in the past [Quora]

Many things that are normal today used to be considered taboo, or strictly off-limits for conversation.

Recommended articles

These topics were shrouded in secrecy and whispers, making it difficult for people to understand and discuss them openly.

Thankfully, things have changed. As societies become more open and accepting, many taboos are fading away. Let's take a look at 6 things that used to be whispered about but are now part of normal conversation:

ADVERTISEMENT
Menstruation (WomensHealthMag)
Menstruation (WomensHealthMag) Pulse Nigeria

For centuries, menstruation was a topic shrouded in mystery and shame. People rarely talked about it openly, and there were many strange myths and misconceptions surrounding it. Today, thanks to education and increased awareness, menstruation is finally being talked about openly. This openness helps break down the stigma and allows people to understand it as a natural part of life.

Mental health issues were seen as weaknesses or signs of personal failure [Internationalcommunity]
Mental health issues were seen as weaknesses or signs of personal failure [Internationalcommunity] Pulse Nigeria

Mental health issues like anxiety and depression were once seen as weaknesses or signs of personal failure. People were afraid to talk about them for fear of judgment or being labelled "crazy." Thankfully, the conversation around mental health has shifted dramatically. People are now more open about their struggles, and there's less shame in seeking help. This openness allows people to get the support they need and live healthier lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Money used to be a bit of a hush-hush topic. It wasn't polite to talk about your salary or how much you spend on things.

Money used to be a bit of a hush-hush topic [DameMagazine]
Money used to be a bit of a hush-hush topic [DameMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

But today, people are more open about their finances. This openness can be helpful, allowing people to share budgeting tips, compare salaries (to make sure they're being paid fairly), and even negotiate for better pay.

ADVERTISEMENT
Divorce was never socially accepted [AtlantaDivorceLaw]
Divorce was never socially accepted [AtlantaDivorceLaw] Pulse Nigeria

Divorce used to be seen as a major scandal. Couples often stayed together even if they were unhappy, fearing the social stigma of divorce. Today, divorce is much more common, and it's seen as an acceptable option for couples who can't make their relationship work. This allows people to pursue happiness and find healthier relationships.

For a long time, there was a lot of pressure, especially on women, to remove body hair.

Body hair was shamed in the past [TheGoodTrade]
Body hair was shamed in the past [TheGoodTrade] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Anything other than smooth skin was often considered unfeminine or unattractive. Today, people are embracing their natural body hair. Whether someone chooses to shave, wax, or leave it natural, it's a personal decision that shouldn't be judged.

Fashion trends have changed a lot! In the past, ripped clothing was seen as sloppy or disrespectful, and wearing mismatched socks or patterns was a major fashion faux pas.

Wearing ripped jeans was seen as disrespectful [iStock]
Wearing ripped jeans was seen as disrespectful [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Today, ripped jeans are a trendy fashion statement, and mixing patterns can create a unique and stylish look. Fashion is all about expressing yourself, and there are far fewer "rules" than there used to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are just a few examples of how our world is becoming more open and accepting. By talking openly about these once-taboo topics, we can create a more understanding and supportive society for everyone.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

7 types of girls a guy should never date

7 types of girls a guy should never date

10 most expensive cars in the world

10 most expensive cars in the world

Here's the proper way to store your medicine in hot weather

Here's the proper way to store your medicine in hot weather

Why do we yawn? Here’s what to know

Why do we yawn? Here’s what to know

7 animals people eat alive

7 animals people eat alive

Here's what happens when Muslims travel for Hajj in Mecca

Here's what happens when Muslims travel for Hajj in Mecca

What to consider before converting to your partner’s religion

What to consider before converting to your partner’s religion

Why this man lived at the airport for 18 years and how he died there

Why this man lived at the airport for 18 years and how he died there

5 churches around the world where God isn't worshipped

5 churches around the world where God isn't worshipped

Avoid making this common mistake on social media when travelling by plane

Avoid making this common mistake on social media when travelling by plane

You probably want to avoid wearing T-shirts to the airport due to this reason

You probably want to avoid wearing T-shirts to the airport due to this reason

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

HIV

Here are 7 reasons more women contract HIV/AIDS than men

Countries you probably never knew existed [Oversixty.co.nz]

10 countries you probably never knew existed

Why do men cheat [NairobiNews]

Here's why men love to cheat