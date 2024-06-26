ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 signs you'll see if a girl is just using you

Anna Ajayi

Recognising these signs early on can save you from emotional distress and wasted time.

How to know a girl is only using you [Loop]
How to know a girl is only using you [Loop]

You meet this amazing girl, butterflies erupt in your stomach, and suddenly you're picturing fireworks and happily ever after.

Recommended articles

But hold on a sec, before you write a song about her or name your firstborn after her favourite celebrity, let's pump the brakes a bit. Sometimes, those butterflies might be more like warning signs.

This isn't about scaring you off, but about recognising when someone might not be as invested as you are.

Here are 5 signs that she might be using you, and why it's totally okay to walk away and find someone who appreciates you for the awesome guy you are.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most obvious signs is that she only contacts you when she needs a favour or help.

She only reaches out when she needs something [USC]
She only reaches out when she needs something [USC] Pulse Nigeria

Whether it's borrowing money, getting a ride, or needing someone to vent to, her calls and messages are usually driven by a specific need. If you notice that she disappears when everything is fine but suddenly reappears when she needs something, it's a red flag​​.

ALSO READ: 5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

ADVERTISEMENT

A girl who is using you will try to manipulate and control your actions. She might use emotional blackmail, guilt-tripping, or even play the victim to get what she wants.

She manipulates and controls you [EbonyMagazine]
She manipulates and controls you [EbonyMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

This behaviour is a clear indication that she is more interested in fulfilling her own needs than in caring for you or your feelings​​.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a girl is genuinely interested in you, she would want to introduce you to her friends and family. However, if she avoids this or makes excuses whenever the topic comes up, it could be a sign that she’s not serious about the relationship. She might be trying to keep you at a distance or not want others to see how she’s using you​.

She always does things on her terms [StephanSpeaks]
She always does things on her terms [StephanSpeaks] Pulse Nigeria

Another sign is that everything in the relationship happens according to her terms. She makes plans that suit her and expects you to comply. Your opinions and desires are often sidelined, and compromises always seem to be one-sided. If she is never willing to meet you halfway or consider your preferences, she might be using you to satisfy her own wants​.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lack of emotional connection is a major indicator that she’s using you. She might not show interest in your life, your feelings, or your needs. Conversations are mostly one-sided, focusing mainly on her issues and desires. If she never asks about your day, your feelings, or your problems, it’s a sign that she’s not emotionally invested in the relationship.

Recognising these signs early on can save you from emotional distress and wasted time. Relationships should be built on mutual respect, care, and emotional connection.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

5 signs you'll see if a girl is just using you

5 signs you'll see if a girl is just using you

7 natural antibiotics to fight infections

7 natural antibiotics to fight infections

Jameson Distillery On Tour: 3 days of fun, education, experiences for Abuja community

Jameson Distillery On Tour: 3 days of fun, education, experiences for Abuja community

How to stop smoking weed without losing appetite

How to stop smoking weed without losing appetite

Top 5 cleanest countries in the world in 2024 — Nigeria is not one of them

Top 5 cleanest countries in the world in 2024 — Nigeria is not one of them

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

How to deal with Post Traumatic Stress disorder

How to deal with Post Traumatic Stress disorder

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

Side effects of colos drug [thisdaylive]

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

People have done strange things while sleepwalking [NorthropGrumman]

5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

Do you pour leftover soup in the toilet? [Pinnacle Stone]

Can you pour soup down the toilet?