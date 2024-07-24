5 signs you need to see a dentist

Dentists can clean your teeth better than you can at home and spot issues early. They can also give you tips on how to take care of your teeth and gums every day.

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget about our dental health until there’s a problem. So, how do you know when it’s time to visit a dentist? Here are five signs that mean you should make an appointment:

1. Tooth pain or sensitivity

ADVERTISEMENT

If you feel pain in your teeth, especially when eating or drinking something hot or cold, it's a sign that something might be wrong.

Pulse Nigeria

Tooth pain can be caused by many things, such as cavities, cracked teeth, or even infections. Sensitivity might mean that your tooth enamel is wearing down. A dentist can find out what's causing the pain and help fix it, so you don’t have to suffer.

2. Bleeding gums

Have you ever noticed blood when you brush or floss your teeth? Bleeding gums can be a sign of gum disease. This happens when plaque builds up on your teeth and irritates your gums. If you don’t treat gum disease, it can lead to more serious problems like tooth loss. A dentist can clean your teeth and give you tips to keep your gums healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Bad breath that won't go away

Everyone gets bad breath sometimes, but if it doesn’t go away even after brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash, it could be a sign of a problem.

Pulse Nigeria

Persistent bad breath can be caused by gum disease, tooth decay, or other dental issues. A dentist can check your mouth and help you get rid of bad breath for good.

4. Loose or shifting teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

If you feel like your teeth are moving or becoming loose, it’s a serious sign that you need to see a dentist. This can happen because of gum disease, bone loss, or other issues. Teeth that are loose or shifting can make it hard to chew and can even change the way you smile. A dentist can find out why your teeth are loose and help keep them strong.

5. Sores or spots in your mouth

Sores, lumps, or spots in your mouth that don’t go away can be a sign of an infection or even oral cancer. While not all spots are serious, it’s important to have them checked by a dentist. Early detection of oral cancer can save lives, so don’t ignore any unusual changes in your mouth.

Pulse Nigeria

If you notice tooth pain, bleeding gums, bad breath, loose teeth, or sores in your mouth, don’t wait. Make an appointment with a dentist and take care of your smile. Regular dental check-ups can help you keep your teeth and gums healthy for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 ways to improve your oral hygiene