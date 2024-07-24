ADVERTISEMENT
5 signs you need to see a dentist

Anna Ajayi

Taking care of your teeth is an important part of staying healthy.

Dentists can spot issues early [TheMarylandCenter]
Regular visits to the dentist help keep your mouth healthy and prevent problems before they start.

Dentists can clean your teeth better than you can at home and spot issues early. They can also give you tips on how to take care of your teeth and gums every day.

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget about our dental health until there’s a problem. So, how do you know when it’s time to visit a dentist? Here are five signs that mean you should make an appointment:

If you feel pain in your teeth, especially when eating or drinking something hot or cold, it's a sign that something might be wrong.

Tooth pain or sensitivity is a sign that something might be wrong [Healthgrades]
Tooth pain can be caused by many things, such as cavities, cracked teeth, or even infections. Sensitivity might mean that your tooth enamel is wearing down. A dentist can find out what's causing the pain and help fix it, so you don’t have to suffer.

Have you ever noticed blood when you brush or floss your teeth? Bleeding gums can be a sign of gum disease. This happens when plaque builds up on your teeth and irritates your gums. If you don’t treat gum disease, it can lead to more serious problems like tooth loss. A dentist can clean your teeth and give you tips to keep your gums healthy.

Everyone gets bad breath sometimes, but if it doesn’t go away even after brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash, it could be a sign of a problem.

Bad breath could be a sign that there's a problem [SherwoodDental]
Persistent bad breath can be caused by gum disease, tooth decay, or other dental issues. A dentist can check your mouth and help you get rid of bad breath for good.

If you feel like your teeth are moving or becoming loose, it’s a serious sign that you need to see a dentist. This can happen because of gum disease, bone loss, or other issues. Teeth that are loose or shifting can make it hard to chew and can even change the way you smile. A dentist can find out why your teeth are loose and help keep them strong.

Sores, lumps, or spots in your mouth that don’t go away can be a sign of an infection or even oral cancer. While not all spots are serious, it’s important to have them checked by a dentist. Early detection of oral cancer can save lives, so don’t ignore any unusual changes in your mouth.

Early detection of oral cancer can save your life [DentistSouthWood]
If you notice tooth pain, bleeding gums, bad breath, loose teeth, or sores in your mouth, don’t wait. Make an appointment with a dentist and take care of your smile. Regular dental check-ups can help you keep your teeth and gums healthy for life.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to improve your oral hygiene

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

