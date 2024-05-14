ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to improve your oral hygiene

Samiah Ogunlowo

By following these simple steps, you’ll maintain a beautiful smile and promote long-lasting well-being.

Tips to improve your oral hygiene [Vistacreate]
Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for a dazzling smile and crucial for overall health.

Neglecting your teeth and gums can lead to various oral health issues, including cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

This article explores five practical ways to prioritise your oral hygiene.

  • Why? Regular brushing removes plaque, bacteria, and food particles from your teeth and gums.
  • How? Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Position the brush at a 45-degree angle toward your gums and gently sweep away plaque along the gum line.
Brush twice daily [Shutterstock]
  • Tip: Replace your toothbrush every three to four months to maintain its effectiveness.
  • Why? Brushing alone can’t reach the spaces between your teeth. Flossing removes debris from the tight areas.
  • How? Use dental floss or a water flosser to clean between teeth. Aim for once a day, preferably before bedtime.
Floss daily [Shutterstock]
  • Tip: Be gentle to avoid damaging your gums.
  • Why? Your tongue harbors bacteria that contribute to bad breath.
  • How? After brushing your teeth, gently brush your tongue or use a tongue scraper to remove bacteria.
  • Tip: Don’t neglect this step—it’s essential for fresh breath.
  • Why? Mouthwash helps kill bacteria and reduces plaque buildup.
  • How? Rinse with an antibacterial mouthwash daily after brushing and flossing.
  • Tip: Choose a mouthwash with fluoride for added protection against cavities.
  • Why? Routine dental exams and cleanings allow early detection of problems and professional removal of plaque and tartar.
  • How? Visit your dentist at least twice a year for check-ups.
Go for regular dental check-ups [Statista]
  • Tip: Don’t skip appointments—even if your teeth feel fine. Prevention is key!

Prioritising your oral hygiene isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about safeguarding your overall health.

Remember, a healthy mouth leads to a healthier you.

