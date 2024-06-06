ADVERTISEMENT
5 sex-related issues you should never ignore

Anna Ajayi

Our sexual health should never be taken lightly.

Sex-related issues you should never ignore [Regain]
Sometimes, problems arise that can make sex less enjoyable or even painful. Ignoring these issues can lead to more serious health problems.

Sex-related issues can be uncomfortable to discuss, but they are important to address. Taking care of your sexual health is just as important as taking care of any other aspect of your health. Don't be afraid to reach out and get the help you need.

Here, we’ll discuss five common sex-related issues that you should not ignore.

Pain during sex [MedicalNewsToday]
Pain during sex, also known as dyspareunia, can be a sign of various health issues. It might be due to infections, such as yeast infections or urinary tract infections, which can cause burning or stinging sensations. Endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus grows outside it, can also cause severe pain. Sometimes, emotional factors like anxiety or stress can make your muscles tense up, leading to discomfort.

Ignoring pain during sex can worsen the underlying condition. If you experience pain, talk to a healthcare provider. They can help identify the cause and suggest treatments, such as medications, physical therapy, or counselling.

Erectile dysfunction should not be ignored
Erectile dysfunction (ED) is when a man can’t get or keep an erection. This can happen occasionally to many men, but if it occurs frequently, it might indicate a health problem. Causes of ED can include diabetes, heart disease, hormonal imbalances, or psychological issues like stress and depression.

ED can also be a sign of poor blood flow or nerve damage. It's essential not to ignore ED, as it might be an early warning sign of more serious health problems. Consulting a doctor can help diagnose the cause and lead to effective treatments, such as medications, lifestyle changes, or therapy.

Low libido can affect relationships [AfricanRipplesMagazine]
Having a low sex drive, or low libido, can be distressing and affect relationships. Many factors can contribute to low libido, including hormonal changes, stress, depression, fatigue, or relationship problems. Sometimes, certain medications can also reduce sex drive.

If you notice a persistent lack of interest in sex, it's important to address it. Speaking with a healthcare provider can help identify the underlying causes. Treatments might include hormonal therapy, counselling, lifestyle changes, or adjustments to medication.

Unusual discharge can be a sign of infection
Unusual discharge from the genitals can be a sign of infection or other health issues. For women, this might mean changes in the colour, consistency, or smell of vaginal discharge. For men, it could be discharge from the penis. These symptoms can indicate sexually transmitted infections (STIs), bacterial vaginosis, or yeast infections.

Ignoring unusual discharge can lead to complications and spread infections to partners. It's crucial to see a healthcare provider for testing and treatment. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent serious health problems and reduce the risk of transmitting infections.

Some people have difficulties reaching orgasm [Gifer]
Difficulty reaching orgasm, also known as anorgasmia, can be frustrating and impact sexual satisfaction. This issue can affect both men and women and can be caused by physical, psychological, or relational factors. Physical causes might include nerve damage, hormonal imbalances, or certain medications. Psychological factors could be anxiety, depression, or past trauma. Relationship issues, such as lack of communication or intimacy, can also play a role.

ALSO READ: 5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

If you have trouble reaching orgasm, it's important to talk to a healthcare provider. They can help determine the cause and suggest treatments, such as counselling, medications, or sex therapy.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

