Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

1. Clear and watery

This type of discharge is your body’s way of saying, "All is good down here!" It's normal to see this kind of discharge at different times of the month, especially after exercise. It’s the vagina’s method of cleaning itself and keeping everything balanced.

2. White and creamy

Notice a creamy, white discharge? This is also typically normal and can occur at various times in your menstrual cycle. It's common before and after your period and might just be your body's way of keeping things in check.

However, if it comes with itching or a strong odor, it might be time to check in with a healthcare provider, as it could indicate an infection.

3. Yellow or green

Here’s where you should pay more attention. A yellow or green discharge, especially if it’s thick, chunky, or accompanied by a foul smell, might signal something like an STI or infection. It’s definitely not a "wait and see" situation; rather, it's a "see your doctor ASAP" one.

4. Brown or bloody

Spotting brown discharge? It can simply be old blood leaving your body, often seen right after your period or sometimes mid-cycle, which could indicate ovulation.

However, if you're experiencing this frequently or with pain, it's a good call to seek medical advice, as it could be a sign of something more serious like an infection or, in rare cases, cancer.

5. The transparency test

Understanding your discharge is crucial, but remember, changes in color, consistency, and smell can vary based on diet, stress levels, medication, and your menstrual cycle.

The key is knowing what is normal and keeping an eye out for what seems out of the ordinary for you.

Listen to your body

Your body has its own unique way of communicating, and discharge is a part of that dialogue. While changes can be perfectly normal, they can also serve as early indicators of health issues.