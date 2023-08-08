ADVERTISEMENT
How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido

Temi Iwalaiye

Sleeping naked can do wonders for your sex life and sexual health.

The benefits of sleeping naked [newsone]
The benefits of sleeping naked [newsone]

Here’s how it helps to keep things steamy in the bedroom:

The cooler you are at night, the better your sperm will move. According to a 2020 study, "the best temperature to keep semen in order to preserve sperm motility is 20 degrees [Celsius]."

Sleeping under a lot of covers and fully clothed may result in higher temperatures; therefore, removing those extra clothes and sleeping naked may help cool you right off and make sperm more fertile.

Ladies, remove your pants and let the coochie breathe. Sleeping naked can have a favourable effect on vaginal health if your sheets are made of breathable materials like cotton or bamboo as they prevent yeast infections.

It is not recommended to use non-breathable textiles like wool, silk, or polyester-based fabrics, as they can create a moist and warm environment that is conducive to the growth of yeasts and bacteria.

Oxytocin is known as "the love hormone." Its levels grow during skin-to-skin contact, causing pleasant and fuzzy feelings. Such contact can take place when embracing, cuddling, or sleeping naked. Higher levels of oxytocin promote feelings of attachment, which can lead to increased levels of intimacy.

The benefits of sleeping naked [gettyimages]
The benefits of sleeping naked [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

In men, an increase in oxytocin, when combined with sex hormones like testosterone, may result in better erections and increased ejaculation. It enhances sensitivity in women when mixed with estrogen.

Anxiety about body image causes a lot of problems in the bedroom. Being naked around a partner can improve your self-esteem and make your relationship better. A recent study found that being naked around others, especially your partner can help support a positive body image.

You might have to have a discussion with your partner before you start sleeping naked, and you also don't want to try it too early in your relationship.

Sleeping naked may allow your body to cool off faster. Deeper, more restful sleep boosts energy and resilience to stress, which may make it easier to get in the mood for sex.

A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine in 2015 studied the effect of sleep deprivation on female sexual response and behaviour. Research has discovered a fascinating connection between the duration of sleep and the intensity of sexual desire the following day. Surprisingly, even just an extra hour of sleep can result in a remarkable 14% boost in the likelihood of experiencing heightened desires.

