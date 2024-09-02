ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons revenge cheating never works

Anna Ajayi

The pain of betrayal can be overwhelming, but revenge cheating is not the answer.

Revenge cheating never works [Netflix]
Revenge cheating is a reaction that some people have when they find out their partner has been unfaithful.

The anger, pain, and betrayal experienced after discovering infidelity can lead to a strong desire to get even. This is where revenge cheating comes into play.

People think that by cheating on their partner in return, they will ease their own pain, regain some sense of control, or make their partner feel just as hurt as they do. Unfortunately, this approach often leads to even more pain, confusion, and chaos in the relationship.

While it may seem like a tempting option at first, revenge cheating rarely delivers the satisfaction one hopes for. Instead, it tends to create a cycle of hurt and mistrust that is hard to break.

Here are more reasons why revenge cheating never works:

The primary reason people turn to revenge cheating is to deal with the emotional pain caused by their partner's infidelity. However, cheating back doesn’t address the real issues. It might offer a brief sense of satisfaction, but it doesn’t heal the emotional wounds left by betrayal. The pain of infidelity comes from broken trust and feeling disrespected. Engaging in revenge cheating doesn’t restore trust or rebuild the respect that was lost. Instead, it leads to feelings of guilt and shame, adding to the emotional turmoil rather than easing it.

Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship. When one person cheats, the trust is already broken. Revenge cheating only further destroys that foundation.

Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship [Alamy]
It sends a message that cheating is acceptable behaviour within the relationship, which can lead to an ongoing cycle of infidelity. Even if the cheating partner feels hurt, knowing that their partner also cheated, the cycle of mistrust only gets deeper, making it almost impossible to restore the relationship.

What might have started as a situation that could be talked through and worked out now becomes a battle of who hurt whom more. This escalation can turn arguments into full-blown fights and make reconciliation much more challenging. Instead of finding a way to resolve the issue and move forward, both partners might become locked in a destructive pattern of blaming and hurting each other.

When someone cheats out of revenge, they are acting against their own values and morals. This can lead to a loss of self-respect and personal integrity. Knowing that you have intentionally hurt someone you care about, even if they hurt you first, can leave you feeling ashamed and guilty.

Revenge cheating doesn’t solve the real problem [SowetanLIVE]
Revenge cheating is a way of avoiding the real issues in the relationship. It distracts from the underlying problems that led to the initial infidelity, such as lack of communication, unmet needs, or emotional distance. Instead of addressing these issues and working toward a solution, revenge cheating shifts the focus to more betrayal and hurt. This avoidance only ensures that the real problems remain unresolved, making it even harder to repair the relationship.

ALSO READ: Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

