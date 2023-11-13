ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

Samiah Ogunlowo

Building confidence is a gradual process, and consistency is key

Confidence is a journey [Freepik]
Confidence is a journey [Freepik]

Recommended articles

Whether you're looking to build confidence from scratch or enhance what you already have, incorporating certain activities into your daily routine can make a significant difference.

Here are seven simple yet effective daily activities that can help you step into a more confident version of yourself;

ADVERTISEMENT

Start your day with positive affirmations. Stand in front of the mirror and recite statements that reinforce your self-worth.

Stand in front of a mirror and speak positive words to yourself [Freepik]
Stand in front of a mirror and speak positive words to yourself [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

By verbalising positivity, you set a confident tone for the day ahead.

Your body language influences your mental state. Adopt a powerful posture – stand tall, shoulders back, and head held high. This not only makes you appear more confident to others but also signals your brain to feel more self-assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invest time in developing a skill you're passionate about. Mastery in a particular area naturally boosts confidence. Whether it's learning a language, playing an instrument, or honing a professional skill, progress in these areas translates into heightened self-esteem.

Regular exercise and a balanced diet contribute not only to physical health but also to mental well-being. When you feel good physically, it reflects in your confidence. Make nutritious food choices and engage in physical activities that you enjoy.

Make healthy life choices [Health Guide NG]
Make healthy life choices [Health Guide NG] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Challenge yourself to initiate conversations and engage in social activities. Stepping out of your comfort zone in social settings gradually builds social confidence. Remember, it's not about being perfect but about being authentic.

Socialising boosts confidence [Freepik]
Socialising boosts confidence [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

Break down your larger goals into smaller, manageable tasks. Achieving these micro-goals provides a sense of accomplishment, reinforcing your belief in your capabilities. Celebrate your victories, no matter how small.

ADVERTISEMENT

End your day with reflection. Identify moments where you demonstrated confidence and acknowledge them. Additionally, express gratitude for the positive aspects of your day. This practice shifts your focus to what you've accomplished, fostering confidence.

Confidence is a journey, not a destination. By incorporating these daily activities into your routine, you're actively participating in your self-growth.

Remember, building confidence is a gradual process, and consistency is key. Embrace each step of the journey, and soon, you'll find yourself exuding confidence in various aspects of your life.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Did you know one can be sentenced to death for growing weed in Nigeria?

Did you know one can be sentenced to death for growing weed in Nigeria?

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

Davide Renne, Gucci and Moschino designer dies aged 46

Davide Renne, Gucci and Moschino designer dies aged 46

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023

Ladies according to doctors, big size penis may be doing you more harm

Ladies according to doctors, big size penis may be doing you more harm

Africa Startup Festival 2023: Igniting innovation, entrepreneur vision

Africa Startup Festival 2023: Igniting innovation, entrepreneur vision

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gari

Does gari consumption affect your eyesight? Separating fact from fiction

African Food and Drinks Festival Abuja

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

How to make margarine

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

Suya is typically served with sliced onions and tomatoes [Within Nigeria]

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria