Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Anna Ajayi

It’s only natural to want revenge when you’ve been hurt but, revenge should never come from a place of seeking validation.

Do you feel hurt and are plotting revenge on your cheating ex? [WithinNigeria]
You're confused and you question yourself repeatedly. Why did they betray you? What did you do wrong? The pain runs so deep that only those who have felt it can truly understand.

But, what's our plan in the face of this betrayal? Do we allow hate and revenge to cloud our vision or do we simply wipe our tears and look for a way to turn this pain into a source of strength, taking control of our own healing, growth, and happiness? This article isn't about seeking revenge in the traditional sense. No, it's about something even more profound. It's about showing those who've hurt us that they missed out on someone amazing and proving to ourselves that we can rise above the temporary hurt.

Ever heard of success being the sweetest form of revenge? Nothing speaks louder to your cheating ex than your own success.

But there's more:

Self care should be a priority [Pinterest]
Self care should be a priority [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The most potent form of revenge is to care for yourself like never before. Turn this pain into an opportunity. Invest time in pampering yourself, physically and emotionally. Treat yourself to spa days, hit the gym, engage in new hobbies, and surround yourself with positivity. When your cheating ex sees you blossoming into a stronger, happier person, they'll realise that their betrayal couldn't hold you back.

Use this time to focus on personal growth. Set goals for yourself, whether it's furthering your education, pursuing a new career path, or mastering a skill you've always admired. Channel your energy into becoming the best version of yourself. You'll not only find healing but also prove to yourself that that bad situation was merely a stepping stone on your journey.

Surround yourself with friends and loved ones.

Have a support system to help you through this tough time [Pinterest]
Have a support system to help you through this tough time [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Their encouragement and love will help you through the darkest moments, and you'll eventually heal.

In the end, true revenge may be about forgiveness. Not for the person who wronged you but for your own peace of mind. Forgive and release all of that pent-up anger and resentment.

Simply let go.

Ultimately, the most powerful form of revenge is living your life to the fullest, savouring the sweet moments of life, and appreciating every opportunity that comes your way. When your cheating ex sees you genuinely happy, they'll realise that their betrayal couldn't dull your shine, it only made you stronger.

Tell me a better form of revenge than that. I'll wait.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

