5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth control

Anna Ajayi

It's normal to have questions about what birth control method is right for you.

There are so many birth control options available [Levin'sWomen'sHealth]

Starting birth control is a big decision, and it can feel overwhelming if you’re not sure what questions to ask your doctor.

With so many options available, from pills and patches to implants and IUDs, it’s understandable if you’re feeling confused or anxious.

Finding the right method isn’t just about preventing pregnancy; it’s also about making sure you feel comfortable and healthy with your choice. Your doctor is there to guide you, but it’s important to come prepared with questions that address your concerns, lifestyle, and future plans.

When it comes to birth control, one size does not fit all. Ask your doctor about the different methods available, such as the pill, IUD (intrauterine device), patch, ring, implant, or shot.

Different types of birth control [VFCCenter] Pulse Nigeria

Your doctor can explain how each method works, how effective they are, and what the pros and cons are. For example, if you prefer something long-term, an IUD might be a better option. But if you like having more control, the pill could work well.

Every type of birth control has possible side effects. Some people may experience nausea, headaches, weight changes, or mood swings, while others have no side effects at all. It’s important to ask your doctor about what you might expect. If you’re sensitive to hormones, your doctor can suggest non-hormonal options, like the copper IUD. Being aware of side effects in advance can help you know what to look out for and decide what you’re comfortable with.

ALSO READ: If you're switching your birth control method, here's all you need to know

Birth control can change your menstrual cycle in different ways. Some methods may make your periods lighter or stop them completely, while others may cause irregular bleeding at first.

Ask your doctor these important questions [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

If having regular periods is important to you, make sure to mention this to your doctor. They can help you choose a method that aligns with your preferences. If your periods are painful or heavy, certain types of birth control may even help reduce those symptoms.

If you have existing health issues, like high blood pressure, diabetes, or a history of blood clots, some birth control options may not be safe for you. Also, if you’re taking medication for any condition, ask whether it might affect how well your birth control works. Your doctor can guide you to options that won’t interfere with your health or current treatments. Safety should always come first when choosing birth control.

You’ll need to ask how quickly you can become fertile again after stopping birth control. Some methods, like the pill or the patch, allow for a quick return to fertility, while others, like the shot, may take longer.

If you’re thinking about starting a family in the future, talk to your doctor about which birth control options will work best for your timeline. Planning ahead can make transitioning easier when the time comes.

ALSO READ: 7 natural contraceptives to prevent pregnancy

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

