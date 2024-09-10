Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

People willing to invest in these animals do so for their beauty, rarity, or companionship. But what exactly makes some pets so expensive? Is it their rarity, their special care needs, or simply their appeal as status symbols?

1. Savannah cat

The Savannah cat is a crossbreed between a domestic cat and a serval, a wild African cat. Its exotic appearance and playful nature make it highly desirable. Prices for these cats can reach up to $20,000. They are known for their tall, slender build and striking spotted coats.

2. Tibetan Mastiff

The Tibetan Mastiff is one of the most expensive dog breeds in the world, sometimes selling for over $1.5 million. These dogs are massive, powerful, and were historically used to guard livestock. Their lion-like manes and rarity in Western countries drive up their price.

3. Palm Cockatoo

This large parrot, native to Australia, is a rare and expensive bird. With its striking black feathers and bright red cheeks, a Palm Cockatoo can cost up to $16,000. Their long lifespan and exotic appearance make them a favourite among wealthy bird enthusiasts.

4. Albino python

Albino pythons are rare snakes with a striking yellow and white pattern. They are highly sought after by reptile lovers for their unique appearance. Depending on the specific type and size, an albino python can sell for up to $40,000.

5. White lion cub

White lions are incredibly rare and have become status symbols among the ultra-wealthy. Due to their rarity and beauty, a white lion cub can be priced as high as $140,000. However, they are usually kept in private reserves or zoos due to their wild nature.