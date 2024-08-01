ADVERTISEMENT
5 incredible things you didn’t know plants could do

Anna Ajayi

Plants are much more complex and fascinating than they first appear.

Plants are far from the simple organisms many people think they are [Newsweek]
Plants are seen as simple, passive organisms that just sit there, growing quietly. But did you know that plants have some amazing abilities that go far beyond photosynthesis and providing oxygen?

These green wonders of nature are capable of feats that might surprise you. Let’s explore five incredible things you probably didn't know plants could do, and see what makes them so remarkable.

When plants are under attack by herbivores, they can't run away, but they aren't helpless. Some plants have developed a clever way to protect themselves by sending out SOS signals.

Plants protect themselves by sending out SOS signals [MITNews]
They release chemicals into the air that attract the predators of the insects munching on them. For example, when a plant senses it's being eaten, it can emit a scent that draws in insects like wasps, which then prey on the herbivores, saving the plant from further damage​.

Plants can "smell" in their own way. For instance, the parasitic dodder vine can detect the scent of a nearby tomato plant. It uses this ability to find and latch onto the tomato, from which it then draws nutrients. This sense of smell helps plants identify the presence of potential hosts or competitors, aiding in their survival.

ALSO READ: 5 plants believed to bring wealth and good luck

Just like humans, plants have an internal clock. This helps them anticipate daily changes in their environment, such as the rising and setting of the sun.

Plants have an internal clock [Medium]
This ability allows plants to optimise their photosynthesis and other vital processes. For example, some flowers open their petals at specific times of the day, aligning perfectly with the activity of their pollinators. This timekeeping ability ensures they make the most of the sunlight and their interactions with other organisms​.

Some plants can grow into massive organisms from a single root system. A famous example is the Pando aspen colony in Utah, which covers over 100 acres and consists of genetically identical trees all connected by a single root network.

The Pando aspen colony in Utah [ScienceAlert]
This allows the colony to spread and survive over long periods, with some estimates suggesting it could be thousands of years old. It's a unique way for plants to propagate and dominate large areas​​.

Trees and other plants often form vast underground networks of roots and fungi, known as mycorrhizal networks. These networks allow them to share nutrients and even communicate.

Plants for underground network [KauaiSeascapes]
For instance, a tree under attack by pests can send a warning signal through these underground channels to other trees, prompting them to boost their defences. It's a sophisticated system that helps maintain the health and stability of plant communities​.

ALSO READ: 9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

Next time you see a plant, remember that it's not just sitting there; it might be smelling, sensing, and communicating in ways we are only beginning to understand. The world of plants is indeed full of wonders, and these five incredible abilities are just the tip of the iceberg.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

