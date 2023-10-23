5 plants believed to bring wealth and good luck

There is also a concept and belief in Chinese culture known as feug shi. Feng shui is the practice of arranging elements in living spaces to maintain harmony with the natural world and enhance the overall aesthetic of a home.

Feng shui explores the concept of home-friendly plants, which encourages the preservation of ecological balance and can bring good fortune.

Here are five plants that can bring good luck:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Lucky Bamboo

Pulse Nigeria

In Asian culture, the lucky bamboo, also known as Fu Gwey Zhu in Chinese, is a representation of wealth. Fu means luck and fortune, Gwey means power and honour, and Zhu means bamboo. The bamboo brings harmony within the five Feng Shui elements. It also promotes positive life experiences.

Decorating your home with a lucky bamboo plant can bring peace, fortune, health, love, and luck. It is best to place it in the east to focus on family or in the southeast, which is believed to be the nucleus of wealth.

Bamboos are low-maintenance, making them an ideal choice for those who can’t be bothered to take care of their plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Pachira money tree

Pulse Nigeria

The Pachira money tree, native to Central and South America, is a popular Feng Shui plant believed to bring good luck and wealth. Legend has it that a poor farmer from Taiwan prayed for money, and then he found the plant. He later sold it, and soon after, he became wealthy.

Money trees are often braided together. To receive luck, one needs three to five braided plants. Avoid braiding them into four parts. Additionally, the leaves must have five or more fingers for the tree to be lucky.

3. The jade plant

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The jade plant, a medium-sized plant with round leaves, is usually gifted to business owners, but it can also be placed at the entrance of your house. Its ability to attract wealth and success makes it a favourable choice for homeowners, as it ensures prosperity and success.

4. Money Plant

Pulse Nigeria

The money plant is believed to bring good luck and money into a home. This plant, according to Feng shui, harmonises human existence with the surroundings and has smooth, round-edged leaves clustered together, which is believed to be a great sign of luck. It is also believed to ooze positive energy into the surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Palm trees

Pulse Nigeria

These beautiful plants can be found indoors and outdoors.

Palms, with their tropical aura, make you feel like you are in nature and activate Feng Shui elements in rooms while also removing harmful dust from carpets. Palm trees are said to attract good energy and promote good health.