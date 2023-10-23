ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 plants believed to bring wealth and good luck

Temi Iwalaiye

Plants and flowers are not just decorative; they could bring good luck to your family and home.

Plants that bring wealth and luck [Indiatimes]
Plants that bring wealth and luck [Indiatimes]

Recommended articles

There is also a concept and belief in Chinese culture known as feug shi. Feng shui is the practice of arranging elements in living spaces to maintain harmony with the natural world and enhance the overall aesthetic of a home.

Feng shui explores the concept of home-friendly plants, which encourages the preservation of ecological balance and can bring good fortune.

Here are five plants that can bring good luck:

ADVERTISEMENT
A lucky bamboo [Ugaoo]
A lucky bamboo [Ugaoo] Pulse Nigeria

In Asian culture, the lucky bamboo, also known as Fu Gwey Zhu in Chinese, is a representation of wealth. Fu means luck and fortune, Gwey means power and honour, and Zhu means bamboo. The bamboo brings harmony within the five Feng Shui elements. It also promotes positive life experiences.

Decorating your home with a lucky bamboo plant can bring peace, fortune, health, love, and luck. It is best to place it in the east to focus on family or in the southeast, which is believed to be the nucleus of wealth.

Bamboos are low-maintenance, making them an ideal choice for those who can’t be bothered to take care of their plants.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pachira money tree [Housebeautiful]
Pachira money tree [Housebeautiful] Pulse Nigeria

The Pachira money tree, native to Central and South America, is a popular Feng Shui plant believed to bring good luck and wealth. Legend has it that a poor farmer from Taiwan prayed for money, and then he found the plant. He later sold it, and soon after, he became wealthy.

Money trees are often braided together. To receive luck, one needs three to five braided plants. Avoid braiding them into four parts. Additionally, the leaves must have five or more fingers for the tree to be lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jade plant [amazon]
Jade plant [amazon] Pulse Nigeria

The jade plant, a medium-sized plant with round leaves, is usually gifted to business owners, but it can also be placed at the entrance of your house. Its ability to attract wealth and success makes it a favourable choice for homeowners, as it ensures prosperity and success.

Money plant [GettyImages]
Money plant [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

The money plant is believed to bring good luck and money into a home. This plant, according to Feng shui, harmonises human existence with the surroundings and has smooth, round-edged leaves clustered together, which is believed to be a great sign of luck. It is also believed to ooze positive energy into the surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Indoor palm tree [Ubuynigeria]
Indoor palm tree [Ubuynigeria] Pulse Nigeria

These beautiful plants can be found indoors and outdoors.

Palms, with their tropical aura, make you feel like you are in nature and activate Feng Shui elements in rooms while also removing harmful dust from carpets. Palm trees are said to attract good energy and promote good health.

It’s important to keep these plants in mind when you are redecorating your house or moving into a new apartment or office space.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google celebrates Rashidi Yekini’s 60th posthumous birthday

Google celebrates Rashidi Yekini’s 60th posthumous birthday

5 plants believed to bring wealth and good luck

5 plants believed to bring wealth and good luck

Pastor Evelyn Joshua's ground-breaking crusade in Kenya

Pastor Evelyn Joshua's ground-breaking crusade in Kenya

How Cute Gemini is blowing up TikTok with her fashion videos

How Cute Gemini is blowing up TikTok with her fashion videos

3 reasons you should stop using loofahs to bathe

3 reasons you should stop using loofahs to bathe

Nigerian artist receives approval to begin longest painting marathon

Nigerian artist receives approval to begin longest painting marathon

How Nigerian celebs showed up at the Trace Awards

How Nigerian celebs showed up at the Trace Awards

MAC Cosmetics elevates shopping experience with Gondolas at multiple locations in Lagos

MAC Cosmetics elevates shopping experience with Gondolas at multiple locations in Lagos

5 reasons Muslims don't eat pork

5 reasons Muslims don't eat pork

10 signs you are facing loneliness according to AI

10 signs you are facing loneliness according to AI

11 steps towards strengthening marriage after stain of infidelity

11 steps towards strengthening marriage after stain of infidelity

How to look stunning & turn heads without makeup

How to look stunning & turn heads without makeup

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Which of these apples do you prefer? [Gruber Genetti]

3 differences between red and green apples

Why you shouldn't let anyone move in

Even if it's urgent, here are 5 reasons you shouldn't let anyone move in with you

Most religious country in the world [startribune]

Top 10 most religious countries in the world

Would you visit any of the Biblical cities? [Science Channel]

5 biblical cities still existing today