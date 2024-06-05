ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

Amos Robi

Adding plants to your home can improve air quality and make it feel more vibrant

Houseplants
Houseplants

Adding plants to your home can make it feel more vibrant and improve the air quality. If you’re worried about keeping them alive, don’t be! Here are some low-maintenance plants that are easy to care for:

Recommended articles

The Snake Plant is a fantastic option for beginners. It can tolerate low to bright light and only needs watering every 2-4 weeks, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings.

This hardy plant also purifies the air, making it a great addition to any room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ZZ Plant is another resilient choice. It can thrive in low to bright light and requires watering every 2-3 weeks, ensuring the soil is completely dry before watering again.

This plant is extremely drought-tolerant and easy to maintain.

Zanzibar plant
Zanzibar plant Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Spider Plants are perfect for those new to houseplants. They prefer bright, indirect light but can also tolerate lower light levels. Water them once a week, allowing the top inch of soil to dry out. Spider plants produce "spiderettes," or baby plants, that can be propagated to create new plants, and they are excellent air purifiers.

Pothos, also known as devil’s ivy, is popular for its attractive trailing vines and ease of care. It can grow in various light conditions, making it ideal for any room in the house.

Water it every 1-2 weeks, letting the soil dry out between waterings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peace Lilies are beautiful with their white blooms and are relatively low-maintenance. They can tolerate low light and help improve indoor air quality by filtering out harmful toxins.

Water them once a week, keeping the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged.

Aloe Vera is both a low-maintenance and practical plant, known for its medicinal properties. It thrives on neglect and can survive with minimal watering, making it ideal for busy individuals.

aloe vera plant
aloe vera plant Shutterstock
ADVERTISEMENT

Water it every 3 weeks, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings, and place it in bright, indirect sunlight.

Succulents are renowned for their ability to store water, making them highly drought-resistant. Their unique shapes and colours add aesthetic appeal to any home.

They require bright, direct light for several hours a day and need watering only once a month, ensuring the soil is dry before watering again.

ADVERTISEMENT

True to its name, the Cast Iron Plant is nearly indestructible. It can handle neglect, low light, and irregular watering, making it one of the easiest houseplants to care for.

Water it every 2-3 weeks, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings, and it tolerates low light but prefers medium, indirect light.

The Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior, aka the bar room plant)
The Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior, aka the bar room plant) BusinessInsider

Chinese Evergreen plants are known for their striking foliage and easy care. They can adapt to a variety of lighting conditions and are relatively drought-tolerant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water them every 2-3 weeks, letting the soil dry out between waterings, and they can thrive in low to bright, indirect light.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 sex-related issues you should never ignore

5 sex-related issues you should never ignore

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

4 reasons you always have a cold and some remedies that actually work

4 reasons you always have a cold and some remedies that actually work

5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

How to date a girl with trust issues in 10 steps

How to date a girl with trust issues in 10 steps

Are your single friends happy for you? Here are 4 things you should know

Are your single friends happy for you? Here are 4 things you should know

5 psychological tricks for when you can't sleep

5 psychological tricks for when you can't sleep

Rihanna has unveiled her new line of haircare products Fenty Hair

Rihanna has unveiled her new line of haircare products Fenty Hair

How to pamper yourself with your salary without going broke in 6 steps

How to pamper yourself with your salary without going broke in 6 steps

A complete guide on how to quit smoking weed

A complete guide on how to quit smoking weed

Fashion influencer Teni Oluwo dies at 34

Fashion influencer Teni Oluwo dies at 34

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

Orange Group celebrates World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

Orange Group to celebrate World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

Avocados

3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados

Worst blackouts in history [freepik]

What's the longest time a country spent without electricity? 5 worst blackouts ever