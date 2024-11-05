ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 foods you should never microwave and why

Anna Ajayi

Microwaves are one of the most convenient kitchen appliances.

Some foods must never be microwaved [FoodNetwork]
Some foods must never be microwaved [FoodNetwork]

Microwaves make life easier when you need to heat up leftovers or make a quick meal. With just the press of a button, food is ready in a matter of minutes.

Recommended articles

But even though microwaves are incredibly helpful, they’re not the perfect solution for heating everything. In fact, microwaving certain foods can actually be dangerous or harmful to your health. Some foods change in a way that makes them unsafe to eat, while others can create a messy or even explosive situation in your kitchen.

Let’s look at five foods you should never microwave and why.

ADVERTISEMENT
Never microwave Hard-boiled eggs [LandO'Lakes]
Never microwave Hard-boiled eggs [LandO'Lakes] Easter Eggs: The new trick to perfect hard “boiled” eggs Pulse Ghana

Hard-boiled eggs are a surprising food you should never microwave. When you try to reheat a hard-boiled egg in its shell, pressure builds up inside the egg. The steam has nowhere to escape, and the egg can explode, making a huge mess or even burning you if it bursts after you take it out of the microwave. Even if you’ve already peeled the egg, it can still pop. It’s best to heat hard-boiled eggs on the stove or eat them cold to avoid any risk.

RELATED: Why eggs explode when put in the microwave

Study says breast milk has cancer dissolving properties
Study says breast milk has cancer dissolving properties Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Many parents use the microwave to warm up bottles of milk for their babies, but microwaving breast milk is a bad idea. The uneven heating from the microwave can create hot spots in the milk, which can burn your baby’s mouth. Also, microwaving breast milk can break down some of the important nutrients and antibodies that are good for your baby’s health. Instead, warm up breast milk by placing the bottle in a bowl of warm water or using a bottle warmer.

Frozen fruits should be left to thaw naturally
Frozen fruits should be left to thaw naturally Frozen fruits and vegetables are a lifesaver when you are on a budget.Buy frozen peas, carrots, spinach, and even avocados to keep your freezer stocked. This also  prevents forgotten produce from rotting in the back of your refrigerator.I often buy frozen fruits for smoothies or defrost berries in the microwave for breakfast. They are much cheaper than fresh options and taste just as good. Business Insider USA

Putting frozen fruits in the microwave may seem like a quick way to thaw them, but it can change the texture and taste of the fruit. Even worse, microwaving frozen fruits can destroy the healthy antioxidants and vitamins they contain. Some fruits, like strawberries and blueberries, can also get mushy and unappealing when microwaved. It’s better to let frozen fruits thaw naturally in the fridge or at room temperature for the best results.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rice can be unsafe to microwave [CurryFoodie]
Rice can be unsafe to microwave [CurryFoodie] Pulse Nigeria

Leftover rice might be one of the most common foods people microwave, but it can be unsafe if not handled correctly. Rice contains spores of a bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which can survive the cooking process. If rice is left out at room temperature for too long and then reheated in the microwave, those bacteria can multiply and cause food poisoning. To be safe, store cooked rice in the fridge as soon as it cools and heat it thoroughly on the stove or in the oven.

Chili peppers should not be microwaved [Truff]
Chili peppers should not be microwaved [Truff] Pulse Nigeria

Microwaving chilli peppers is a recipe for a very painful experience. When chilli peppers are heated, they release capsaicin, the compound that makes them spicy. Microwaving intensifies the release of this chemical into the air. If you open the microwave door after heating chilli peppers, you could accidentally inhale the fumes, causing burning in your eyes and throat. It’s best to heat chilli peppers on the stove, where you can control the cooking process more easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Is it really bad to microwave plastic? Here’s the truth

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 unhealthy excuses for staying in a relationship with the wrong person

5 unhealthy excuses for staying in a relationship with the wrong person

How many times daily should women change menstrual pads and tampons?

How many times daily should women change menstrual pads and tampons?

5 shocking things former US presidents are banned from doing for life

5 shocking things former US presidents are banned from doing for life

5 foods you should never microwave and why

5 foods you should never microwave and why

Bridal house, Deola Sagoe closes bespoke services following accusation from customer

Bridal house, Deola Sagoe closes bespoke services following accusation from customer

November 5 & 6: BetKing brings free Danfo rides to Lagosians with Danfo Lagos

November 5 & 6: BetKing brings free Danfo rides to Lagosians with Danfo Lagos

Got food poisoned? Here's what to do immediately to feel better

Got food poisoned? Here's what to do immediately to feel better

5 best TikTokers in Nigeria (2024)

5 best TikTokers in Nigeria (2024)

A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm Welcomes

A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm Welcomes

Reactions trail leaked 400 sex tapes of Equatorial Guinea official with various married women

Reactions trail leaked 400 sex tapes of Equatorial Guinea official with various married women

Lights, Camera, Nightlife… unveiling Nigeria’s biggest nightlife influencers

Lights, Camera, Nightlife… unveiling Nigeria’s biggest nightlife influencers

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oldest soup in the world [BI]

This restaurant has been cooking the same soup for 50 years and selling to people

The weakest currencies in the world right now [iStock]

Top 10 weakest currencies in the world right now

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant [Motherhoodfertility&ivfcentre]

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant?

How often should you replace your toothbrush? [NexusDental]

How often should you replace your toothbrush?