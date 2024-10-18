ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Struggling with yellow teeth? The foods you eat might be to blame

Anna Ajayi

Yellow teeth are a common concern.

What causes yellow teeth? [Lempies]
What causes yellow teeth? [Lempies]

Many people feel self-conscious about yellowing teeth; despite brushing, flossing, and regular dental check-ups, they still notice their teeth taking on a yellowish hue.

Recommended articles

What could be causing this?

Sometimes, the foods and drinks we enjoy every day can slowly change the colour of our teeth without us even realising it. By knowing what to watch out for, you can make simple changes to keep your smile bright and confident.

ADVERTISEMENT
Drinking coffee affects your teeth [getty]
Drinking coffee affects your teeth [getty] Pulse Nigeria

Many of us can’t function without our morning cup of coffee. While it helps keep you awake, coffee is a major culprit when it comes to staining teeth. Its dark colour and acidity can wear down enamel, making it easier for stains to stick. If you're a regular coffee drinker, you might notice your teeth becoming yellower over time. Consider drinking through a straw or rinsing your mouth with water afterwards to reduce staining.

Tea lovers, this one's for you. Even though tea is seen as a healthier alternative to coffee, it can also lead to yellow teeth. Black tea, in particular, contains tannins that can cause discolouration. Green and herbal teas can stain teeth too, though usually to a lesser extent. To help prevent stains, try adding a splash of milk to your tea or choosing lighter-coloured herbal varieties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying a glass of red wine can be a relaxing way to end the day, but it might not be great for your teeth. Red wine is rich in chromogens and tannins, substances that can stain tooth enamel. Its acidity also makes your teeth more porous, allowing stains to penetrate more deeply. Sipping water between glasses and brushing your teeth afterwards can help minimise staining.

Brush your teeth afterwards [Independent]
Brush your teeth afterwards [Independent] Pulse Nigeria

Berries like blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries have a deep, rich colour that can cling to your teeth and cause yellowing.

Berries cause yellowing [ADLHealth]
Berries cause yellowing [ADLHealth] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you eat them whole, blend them into smoothies, or drink them as juices, the pigments can leave a mark. Rinsing your mouth with water after enjoying berries can help wash away some of the staining compounds.

Richly coloured foods like curry and tomato sauces can add flavour to your meals but may also contribute to stained teeth. The spices in curry and the deep red of tomato sauce contain pigments that can stick to your enamel. These sauces are also acidic, which can wear down the protective layer of your teeth. Eating crunchy vegetables like carrots or celery afterwards can help scrub away residues.

ALSO READ: Stained teeth? Try these natural home remedies to whiten them

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The biggest cheaters in relationships are in this age group

The biggest cheaters in relationships are in this age group

Struggling with yellow teeth? The foods you eat might be to blame

Struggling with yellow teeth? The foods you eat might be to blame

The real reasons you shouldn’t leave your dishes in the sink overnight

The real reasons you shouldn’t leave your dishes in the sink overnight

The scary reasons Christians should never celebrate Halloween

The scary reasons Christians should never celebrate Halloween

5 everyday items you should never share and why

5 everyday items you should never share and why

American Cola launches ‘Explore Your Freedom’ campaign in Nigeria

American Cola launches ‘Explore Your Freedom’ campaign in Nigeria

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

The Future of Fashion: How BRICS+ Fashion Summit is paving the way for a greener industry

The Future of Fashion: How BRICS+ Fashion Summit is paving the way for a greener industry

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Felabration 2024 sponsored by Legend Extra Stout

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Felabration 2024 sponsored by Legend Extra Stout

Why you need to stop using cotton buds to clean your ears

Why you need to stop using cotton buds to clean your ears

5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin

5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Introducing delicious pasta

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish

How to make Capri-Sun at home [CaprisunNigeria]

How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention

Lip blending (The Couture Chapter)

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection