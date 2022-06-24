As it turns out, you can have perfectly white teeth, and no, brushing vigorously won't take away the coffee, tobacco or beer stains. You can have white teeth and have your smile improve tremendously.
Stained teeth? Try these natural home remedies to whiten them
Ever looked at someone's teeth when they smile and think to yourself, how can her teeth be so white? How come mine are yellowish and dirty?
Here are home remedies that will help you regain baby-like white teeth:
- Baking Soda: Beauty hack for almost all your skin problems, but did you know it could be used to whiten your teeth. It is alkaline and coarse, which removes the stain from your teeth and keeps bacteria away. There is a reason baking soda is a critical toothpaste ingredient. Mix one teaspoon of baking soda with 2-3 teaspoons of water. Take a liberal amount and brush your teeth with this mixture. To see good results repeat this process a few times.
- Apple Cider Vinegar: ACV is known for its many beneficial effects on the human body but can help brighten your smile. ACV has enzymes and probiotics, which help to kill bacteria and viruses. To whiten with ACV, you need 1-2 teaspoons of ACV. First, rub it on your teeth for one to two mins with your finger. Next, rinse your mouth by diluting it with water to clean the teeth. After washing, rinse your mouth a couple of times with plain water. However, daily usage is not highly recommended as this acid can erode the teeth' enamel.
- Turmeric Powder Paste: Turmeric can help remove surface stains on the teeth and plaque and make your teeth whiter and healthier. Turmeric can also be used for home dental care. Curcumin in turmeric is antibacterial and antiinflammatory and thus prevents gum infections. It also helps in removing plaque. It can be used with coconut oil. Mix a pinch of turmeric with 1/2 teaspoon of coconut oil. Apply on your teeth and leave for 5 mins Rinse your mouth and thoroughly brush after that.
- Oil Pulling: Coconut oil has amazing effects, and now they apply to your smile as well. It's an old traditional technique, and if you don't mind the taste of coconut oil, it works wonders. Put a spoonful of coconut oil and swish it for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, spit the oil and finish by brushing your teeth. Repeat as required daily, weekly or monthly; it won't hurt. Coconut oil has lauric acid, which fights against bacteria and works well for teeth and gums.
- Value of flossing and brushing: Some tooth discolouration naturally comes with age, and it's mostly a result of the buildup of plaque. Regularly flossing and brushing can reduce bacteria in your mouth by preventing plaque buildup, which also helps your teeth stay white. In addition, flossing removes bacteria that lead to plaque, and toothpaste gently rubs out stains on your teeth.
- Hydrogen peroxide: This might as well be the king of this list as many people have reported the best results after using it. Hydrogen peroxide is natural bleaching that helps change the colour of the teeth. It penetrates inside the teeth and removes compounds that cause discolouration of teeth. For home use, buy 3% hydrogen peroxide. Mix 1 part of it with four water pieces and swish this mixture for 2-4 minutes for 15 days.
- Orange or Lemon Peels: Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges may help to whiten the teeth. You can also use lemon and orange on your teeth. However, after applying the peels to your teeth, you must ensure that you rinse your mouth a couple of times with plain water.
Warning: Stay away from Charcoal toothpaste. While it whitens the teeth, it does more harm than good in some cases. It corrodes the teeth and makes them thin, weak and sensitive. For some people, at least.
