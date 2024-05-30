5 foods to avoid if you get migraines and headaches

Sometimes, it's hard to figure out what's causing these awful headaches. One possible reason could be the food you eat. Yes, certain foods can trigger migraines and headaches.

Knowing what these foods are can help you avoid them and feel better.

We will explore seven common foods that might be causing your headaches, and also provide some helpful tips on how to avoid these triggers and live a more comfortable life.

1. Caffeine

Caffeine is found in coffee, tea, chocolate, and many soft drinks. While a little caffeine can help relieve headaches, too much can cause them. Drinking too much caffeine can lead to a rebound headache when the effects wear off. If you drink a lot of caffeine, try to cut back slowly. This can help prevent withdrawal headaches.

2. Processed meats

Hot dogs, bacon, sausages, and deli meats are delicious but can cause headaches. These meats often contain nitrates and nitrites, which are preservatives. These chemicals can increase blood flow to your brain, triggering a headache. To avoid this, look for nitrate-free or natural versions of these meats. Better yet, try to eat fresh, unprocessed meats.

3. Alcohol

Many people know that alcohol can cause headaches, especially red wine. Red wine contains tyramine and histamines, which can trigger migraines. Beer and other alcoholic drinks can also cause dehydration, leading to headaches. If you notice that alcohol causes your headaches, it might be best to limit or avoid it.

4. Chocolate

Chocolate is a favourite for many, but it can also be a headache trigger. Chocolate contains both caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine, which can cause headaches in some people. If you get headaches after eating chocolate, try to cut back or choose dark chocolate, which has less sugar.

ALSO READ: 3 Home Remedies that work for Migraines

5. Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners like aspartame are found in many diet sodas, sugar-free candies, and snacks. Some people are sensitive to these sweeteners and can develop headaches after consuming them. If you suspect artificial sweeteners are causing your headaches, try cutting them out of your diet and see if you feel better.

Tips to avoid food-triggered headaches

Keep a food diary: Write down what you eat and when you get headaches. This can help you identify patterns and pinpoint which foods are causing your headaches.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to avoid dehydration, which can cause headaches.

Eat regular meals: Skipping meals or fasting can trigger headaches. Try to eat regular, balanced meals to keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Read labels: Be aware of what’s in your food. Look for hidden ingredients that might be causing your headaches.

Consult a doctor: If you have frequent headaches, talk to your doctor. They can help you find the cause and suggest treatments.

By avoiding or limiting these seven common headache-triggering foods, you can reduce the frequency and severity of your headaches.