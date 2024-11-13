ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods that can trigger allergies you didn't know about

Anna Ajayi

Living with food allergies can be challenging and, in some cases, even scary.

Some foods can trigger an allergic reaction [CanadianOccupation]
Many of us are familiar with common food allergies like those to peanuts, shellfish, or dairy.

However, some foods that seem harmless can also trigger allergic reactions, and they often go unnoticed because they’re not usually seen as allergens.

Food allergies can cause symptoms ranging from mild, like itching or a runny nose, to more serious reactions like swelling or trouble breathing. It’s important to know which foods might cause unexpected reactions so that you can make informed choices, especially if you or someone in your family has a sensitive immune system.

If you’ve been experiencing strange symptoms but can’t pinpoint the cause, it could be related to one of these surprising foods. Here are five foods you may not know can trigger allergies.

Kiwi [Frutas]
Kiwi [Frutas] Pulse Nigeria

This small green fruit can also cause allergic reactions in some people. The symptoms include itching, swelling around the mouth, and skin rashes. Kiwi allergies are linked to pollen allergies, so people who are sensitive to pollen may also react to kiwi. If you notice any tingling or discomfort after eating kiwi, it’s a good idea to avoid it and speak with a healthcare provider.

Bananas [BIUSA]
Bananas [BIUSA] I always pick up a bunch of bananas each week.A bunch cost me $1.70 at Piggly Wiggly, which isn't terribly far off from the $1.40 I pay at Aldi. Business Insider USA
Bananas may seem like an unlikely allergen, but for some people, they can cause an allergic reaction. This is due to something called “latex-fruit syndrome.” People who are allergic to latex may also react to bananas because they contain proteins similar to those in latex. Symptoms can include itching in the mouth or throat, swelling, and even digestive issues. If you have a latex allergy, be cautious with bananas and other tropical fruits like avocados and chestnuts.

Sesame seeds [TheSpruceEats]
Sesame seeds [TheSpruceEats] Pulse Nigeria

Sesame seeds are becoming more popular in many diets due to their health benefits, but they can also cause serious allergic reactions. Sesame allergies are more common than people realise and can lead to symptoms like hives, swelling, and difficulty breathing. Since sesame is hidden in foods like baked goods, sauces, and dressings, you need to check food labels carefully if you suspect an allergy.

Chickpeas [TheSimpleVeganista]
Chickpeas [TheSimpleVeganista] Pulse Nigeria

Chickpeas are a surprising source of allergies for some people. They’re part of the legume family, so people with peanut or soy allergies might also be allergic to chickpeas. Reactions to chickpeas can include stomach pain, skin irritation, and even more severe symptoms. As chickpeas are common in many vegetarian and vegan dishes, it’s important to be aware if you or someone in your family has a sensitivity.

Corn [CarrollCountyGrown]
Corn [CarrollCountyGrown] Pulse Nigeria

Corn can cause allergies that are overlooked. Symptoms such as skin rashes, headaches, and stomach discomfort are common with corn allergies. Corn is found in many everyday items, from popcorn to corn syrup, so it can be tricky to avoid. For people with corn allergies, it’s essential to read ingredient lists carefully, as corn is a hidden ingredient in many processed foods.

ALSO READ: 7 common food allergies most people don't know they have

