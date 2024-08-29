If these 5 things happen to you anytime you eat chicken, you might have allergies

Mites, including chiggers, cause bites that look like small, red dots. They are usually extremely itchy and can even look like a solid skin rash if many bites are close together.Chiggers are a type of mite that liquefies the skin around a bite so that they can eat it. If you're dealing with a chigger bite, you might notice the surrounding skin harden in response to this reaction, according to WebMD.Mites can cause scabies, which is a contagious condition in which mites burrow into the skin and lay eggs. According to the CDC, scabies frequently presents in places where direct and prolonged skin-to-skin contact is common such as nursing homes, child care facilities, and between sexual partners.

Business Insider USA