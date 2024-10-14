ADVERTISEMENT
5 eye movements that reveal your true emotions

Anna Ajayi

The eyes speak louder than words.

The eyes speak louder than words [Depositphotos]
We can choose our words carefully, but our eyes may give away how we really feel.

Eye movements can reveal a lot about someone’s emotions, even when they try to hide them. Whether it's nervousness, joy, or confusion, the way our eyes move can offer clues.

Here are five common eye movements and what they could mean:

When someone is feeling anxious or nervous, they tend to blink more than usual. This rapid blinking can be a sign that a person is under stress or feeling uncomfortable in a situation. It’s a natural reaction as the body tries to reduce stress. You might notice this in high-pressure moments, like during a difficult conversation or before giving a public speech.

Eyes looking to the left [AdobeStock]
If a person looks to their left when answering a question, it could mean they’re trying to remember something from the past. This eye movement is associated with memory recall. So, when someone looks left, they’re probably thinking about something they've experienced or learned before.

RELATED: 13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

When someone’s eyes move to the right, it’s linked to imagination. They may be creating a story, thinking about the future, or even lying. This doesn’t always mean dishonesty, but rather that the person is constructing something in their mind rather than recalling an actual event.

When a person looks down, they often feel sad, guilty, or embarrassed. This eye movement can show that someone is avoiding eye contact because they’re feeling vulnerable or ashamed. It’s a common sign of discomfort and can suggest that the person doesn’t want to face the situation head-on.

Wide eyes are a sign of surprise [iStock]
Wide, open eyes are usually a sign of surprise, excitement, or sometimes fear. When something unexpected happens, our eyes naturally widen. This movement helps us take in more visual information and react quickly to new situations. It’s a clear sign that something has caught someone off guard, whether in a positive or negative way.

ALSO READ: 15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

