13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

They convey our emotions by altering our gaze or making certain microexpressions, which are emotions people might want to remain hidden.

These expressions are important in relationships because they allow others to understand our emotions and respond appropriately.

Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

The eyes are the windows to the soul, and they reveal a lot.

When eyes are dilated, looking wider or bigger, it means a person is interested or aroused.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Intense staring indicates a person paying attention to a person or thing; it could always mean they are angry.

3. When a person can't hold a gaze and is looking away, it shows they are uncomfortable, distracted, or hiding something.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. When a person blinks their eyes too much or too little, it indicates distress or discomfort.

Eyebrows

Your eyebrows can move in different ways to reveal many different emotions.

5. A raised and arched eyebrow means the person is surprised.

6. When someone’s eyebrows are lowered and linked together, it means they are feeling rage, despair, or dread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 7 body language tips for making good first impressions

7. If someone's eyebrows are raised in the middle, that means a person is sad.

Mouth

The mouth isn’t just for smiling; it can reveal a lot about a person’s feelings and emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. A dropped jaw and an open mouth reveal surprise and fear.

9. When a person raises the side of their mouth, they are showing hate or contempt.

Pulse Nigeria

10. When both corners of their mouths are raised, it could signify happiness.

11. The opposite of raised mouth corners is when they are drawn together. This is used to show sadness.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. A person who is biting their lips is anxious or nervous.