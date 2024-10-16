ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 everyday foods that could be damaging your teeth

Anna Ajayi

Taking care of your teeth doesn't mean giving up all the foods you love.

Some foods could be damaging for your teeth [AdvancedSmile]
Some foods could be damaging for your teeth [AdvancedSmile]

Many of us try our best to take care of our teeth, but sometimes the foods we enjoy every day can quietly cause damage without us realising it.

Recommended articles

It's not just about the obvious culprits like sweets and candies; even some healthy foods can have hidden effects on our dental health.

Citrus fruits [Firstcry]
Citrus fruits [Firstcry] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are delicious and packed with vitamin C, which is great for your health. However, the acids in these fruits can wear down your tooth enamel over time. Tooth enamel is like a shield that protects your teeth from decay. When it wears away, your teeth can become sensitive and more prone to cavities. But don't worry—you don't have to give up your morning glass of orange juice. Simply try rinsing your mouth with water afterwards to wash away some of the acids, and enjoy citrus fruits as part of a meal rather than on their own.

Soda
Soda ece-auto-gen

Many of us enjoy a fizzy drink now and then. However, sodas are high in sugar and acids that can harm your teeth. The sugar feeds bacteria in your mouth, leading to acids that attack your tooth enamel. Even diet sodas without sugar contain acids that can erode enamel. If you love soda, consider drinking it with a straw to reduce contact with your teeth, and rinse your mouth with water afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT
Candy
Candy I certainly wish I could find Maynards' Swedish Berries and Fuzzy Peaches in the US, but the brand's Wine Gums top my list of most-missed gummy candies.I grew up snagging a bag of these out of the bulk section at the grocery store, and as a kid, I thought it was genius because they'd last me forever.They're gummy but a bit harder with more texture than other chewy candies. Think of it like you left your Swedish Fish open for days and they got a bit stale. Wine Gums take longer to chew, and the flavors aren't as sweet as your typical gummy candy. Business Insider USA

Candies, especially sticky ones like caramels and gummies, can cling to your teeth and provide a feast for cavity-causing bacteria. Hard candies can also pose a risk if you bite down and chip a tooth. You don't have to skip dessert entirely; just try to choose sweets that dissolve quickly and make sure to brush your teeth after enjoying them.

Dried fruits [Pinterest]
Dried fruits [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Dried fruits are considered a healthy snack and can be a great source of nutrients. But they are also sticky and full of natural sugars that can get trapped between your teeth. This creates an ideal environment for bacteria to grow and cause cavities. If you're a fan of dried fruits, try to eat them with other foods or rinse your mouth with water afterwards. Brushing and flossing can help remove any bits that might be hiding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Crackers [LifeHacker]
Crackers [LifeHacker] Pulse Nigeria

Crunchy snacks like chips and crackers are hard to resist. However, these starchy foods break down into sugars in your mouth and can get stuck between your teeth. To keep enjoying your snacks without worry, try to brush and floss afterwards, or at least rinse your mouth with water. Chewing sugar-free gum can also help clean away food particles.

Taking care of your teeth doesn't mean giving up all the foods you love. It's about being aware of how certain foods can affect your dental health and making small adjustments to protect your smile.

ALSO READ: 10 signs your teeth aren't as healthy as you think they are

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

BoohooMAN Nigeria debuts with a star-studded event & Shallipopi collaboration

BoohooMAN Nigeria debuts with a star-studded event & Shallipopi collaboration

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

How to clean your phone and how often to do it

How to clean your phone and how often to do it

Gilmore joins Lilac Media, unveils short film 'The Struggles of Gilmore' on YouTube

Gilmore joins Lilac Media, unveils short film 'The Struggles of Gilmore' on YouTube

The country where it's almost impossible to resign from your job

The country where it's almost impossible to resign from your job

5 everyday foods that could be damaging your teeth

5 everyday foods that could be damaging your teeth

5 reasons you should stop watching movies while eating

5 reasons you should stop watching movies while eating

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes?

Can HIV be transmitted by mosquitoes?

World Food Day: What you need to know and how it affects us all

World Food Day: What you need to know and how it affects us all

5 least populated countries in Africa

5 least populated countries in Africa

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You should add moringa to your diet [iStock]

Here’s why you should add moringa to your diet

How to exfoliate your underarms [TrulyBeauty]

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

Orange Island Lekki [Livingspaces]

This is why Lagos may soon disappear from Nigeria’s map

What did women use before tampons and pads? [TheQuint]

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?