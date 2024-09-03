ADVERTISEMENT
5 easy ways to flatten your stomach after giving birth

Anna Ajayi

One common concern for new moms is getting rid of that post-baby belly.

How to flatten your stomach after giving birth [iStock]
How to flatten your stomach after giving birth [iStock]

Bringing a new life into the world is a beautiful experience, but it can also bring some changes to a new mom’s body, especially in the tummy area.

Many mothers wonder how they can get their stomachs back to how they were before pregnancy.

It’s common to feel a little impatient about getting back in shape but remember, your body has gone through a lot, and it needs time to heal. The good news is that there are simple and safe ways to help flatten your tummy after giving birth.

These five easy and practical methods that can help you regain your confidence and feel good about your body after childbirth. With patience, consistency, and a bit of effort, you can gradually see the results you desire.

Breastfeeding could help [iStock]
Breastfeeding could help [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Breastfeeding is not only beneficial for your baby’s health but also helps you lose weight. When you breastfeed, your body burns extra calories to produce milk. This process helps in reducing the fat stored in your body, which in turn helps to shrink your belly. Additionally, breastfeeding triggers the release of a hormone called oxytocin, which causes your uterus to contract and return to its pre-pregnancy size more quickly.

Starting with gentle exercises can be a great way to begin your journey to a flatter stomach. Focus on low-impact activities like walking or postnatal yoga. These exercises help strengthen your muscles, improve blood circulation, and boost your mood.

Focus on low-impact activities like postnatal yoga [iStock]
Focus on low-impact activities like postnatal yoga [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Once you feel stronger, you can gradually incorporate specific exercises targeting your tummy, such as pelvic tilts and deep belly breathing. Always consult with your doctor before starting any exercise routine to ensure that your body is ready, especially if you had a cesarean section.

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provides your body with the necessary nutrients to heal and regain strength. Avoid foods high in sugar and processed foods, as they can lead to weight gain. Drinking plenty of water is also important as it helps to flush out toxins and keeps you feeling full, which can prevent overeating.

Stay hydrated [iStock]
Stay hydrated [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Drinking enough water is vital for your overall health and can aid in flattening your stomach. Water helps reduce bloating, flushes out toxins, and keeps your metabolism running smoothly. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day. If you find it hard to drink plain water, try infusing it with slices of lemon, cucumber, or mint to add flavour and make it more enjoyable.

As a new mom, getting enough sleep might seem impossible, but rest is essential for your body’s recovery. Lack of sleep can lead to increased stress levels, which in turn can make it harder to lose weight. Try to sleep when your baby sleeps and don’t hesitate to ask for help from family and friends. Rest helps your body repair itself, keeps your energy levels up, and supports weight loss.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

