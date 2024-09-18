ADVERTISEMENT
5 cultures around the world that celebrate death in unusual ways

Anna Ajayi

These cultures focus on remembering and celebrating death rather than solely grieving.

These cultures around the world celebrate death in unusual ways [Myend]
These cultures around the world celebrate death in unusual ways [Myend]

Death is seen as a time of mourning, but in many cultures around the world, death is celebrated in unusual and meaningful ways.

These cultures view death not as an end but as a continuation of the journey, and they mark the event with traditions that honour the deceased and celebrate their life.

Here are five cultures that celebrate death in unusual ways:

Día de los Muertos [parade.com]
Día de los Muertos [parade.com] Pulse Nigeria

In Mexico, Día de los Muertos is a colourful and joyful celebration of life and death. Celebrated on November 1st and 2nd, families build altars (ofrendas) to honour their deceased loved ones. These altars are decorated with photos, favourite foods of the deceased, candles, marigolds, and sugar skulls. The belief is that on these days, the spirits of the dead return to the world of the living to be with their families. Rather than mourning, it is a time to celebrate and remember the happy moments shared with those who have passed.

Ghana fantasy coffins [BBC]
Ghana fantasy coffins [BBC] Pulse Nigeria
In Ghana, particularly among the Ga people, death is marked with elaborate and creative coffins. Known as "fantasy coffins," these are crafted in the shape of objects that represent the deceased's profession, passions, or status in life. For example, a fisherman may be buried in a coffin shaped like a fish, or a pilot in an airplane-shaped coffin. These coffins are a way to celebrate the life of the individual and ensure they are remembered with joy and creativity.

Tibet sky burials [ZMEScience]
Tibet sky burials [ZMEScience] Pulse Nigeria

In Tibet, sky burials are a practice where the bodies of the deceased are left exposed on mountaintops to be consumed by vultures. This ritual, rooted in Buddhist beliefs, reflects the impermanence of life and the cycle of rebirth. The practice allows the body to be returned to nature, providing sustenance to other living beings. This method of burial is seen as an act of compassion, helping the soul move on from the body and begin its next journey in the cycle of reincarnation.

Madagascar's famadihana [BradtGuides]
Madagascar's famadihana [BradtGuides] Pulse Nigeria

The Malagasy people of Madagascar have a unique tradition called Famadihana, or "Turning of the Bones." Every few years, families exhume the remains of their ancestors, rewrap them in fresh cloth, and celebrate with music, dancing, and feasting. This practice symbolises the connection between the living and the dead, honouring the ancestors and ensuring their spirits remain part of the family. Famadihana is a joyful occasion, focusing on respect and remembrance rather than sorrow.

Torajan death rituals [VidushiMalhotra]
Torajan death rituals [VidushiMalhotra] Pulse Nigeria

In the Toraja region of Indonesia, death is not seen as an immediate departure but as a gradual process. After someone dies, the body is preserved and kept in the family home for weeks, months, or even years, while elaborate funeral arrangements are made. These funerals can last several days and include large feasts, animal sacrifices, and celebrations. It is believed that the spirit of the deceased remains with the family until the proper ceremonies are completed, allowing them to peacefully journey to the afterlife.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

