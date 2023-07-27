ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Anna Ajayi

If you have seen the animated movie Coco, you likely have a general idea of what Dia de los Muertos is about.

Dia de los Muertos procession in Mexico [Pinterest]
Dia de los Muertos procession in Mexico [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

This Mexican holiday honours departed loved ones while embracing the continuity of life and the cycle of death. It is deeply rooted in pre-Hispanic indigenous traditions and later influenced by Catholicism.

The origins of Dia de los Muertos can be traced back over 3,000 years to the indigenous peoples of Mexico, particularly the Aztecs, Toltecs, and other Mesoamerican civilisations. These ancient cultures viewed death as a natural part of life and believed that during this time, the souls of the departed could return to visit their living relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade [National Geographic]
Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade [National Geographic] Pulse Nigeria

Contrary to the solemn ceremonies of death in many cultures, Dia de los Muertos is a joyful celebration of remembrance, love, and togetherness.

Dia de los Muertos is not a single-day event but a multi-day festival that begins on October 31 and concludes on November 2. Each day holds different customs:

The celebration commences with Noche de Animas, when children make altars for deceased children, known as "angelitos."

ADVERTISEMENT
Noche de Animas [Rutopia]
Noche de Animas [Rutopia] Pulse Nigeria

Families visit cemeteries, clean and decorate the graves with flowers, candles, and offerings, preparing to welcome the souls of their little ones back to the world of the living.

Known as the Day of the Innocents, this day is dedicated to honouring deceased adults. Families continue to visit cemeteries, adorned with flowers and food, inviting the spirits to join the festivities. Homes are decorated with colourful ofrendas (altars) decorated with photos of the departed, their favourite foods, drinks, and other cherished possessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final day of the celebration, Dia de los Fieles Difuntos, is when the spirits of the deceased adult family members are welcomed back to the world of the living. Families gather to honour their ancestors with music, dance, and storytelling, sharing fond memories about their departed loved ones.

The centrepiece of Dia de los Muertos is the "ofrenda," an altar assembled in homes, public spaces, and cemeteries.

Altar of love and memory also known as ofrendas [UtahStateUni]
Altar of love and memory also known as ofrendas [UtahStateUni] Pulse Nigeria

The ofrenda is a personal tribute to the deceased, carefully designed to guide their spirits back to the realm of the living. Each altar has a unique design and varies from family to family, but they typically include essential elements such as:

ADVERTISEMENT
Marigold [OprahDaily]
Marigold [OprahDaily] Pulse Nigeria

These orange flowers symbolise death and are believed to guide the spirits with their flashy and strong fragrance.

These are skeleton and skull figures, which are present during the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Calacas and calaveras [Vecteezy]
Calacas and calaveras [Vecteezy] Pulse Nigeria

They are usually depicted in joyful and festive settings, conveying the idea that death is an inseparable part of life.

This is a sweet bread shaped like bones and dusted with sugar. It is an important part of the ofrenda, representing the communion between the living and the dead.

Pan de Muerto [Pinterest]
Pan de Muerto [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This combination will quench the thirst of the spirits after their long journey back, and purify and cleanse their souls.

Photos and belongings on display [NBCNews]
Photos and belongings on display [NBCNews] Pulse Nigeria

The altar is decorated with pictures of the departed and their cherished belongings, providing a connection to their life and legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Day of the Dead has iconic cultural symbols that put a shine on the celebration.

The most iconic symbol of Dia de los Muertos is La Catrina, an elegantly dressed female skeleton wearing a hat.

The catrina [Google]
The catrina [Google] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Originating from a famous etching by artist José Guadalupe Posada, La Catrina represents the idea that death unites all social classes, reminding everyone that life is fleeting.

Intricate paper cutouts, known as papel picado, adorn the streets and altars during the festivities.

Papel picado [Vogue]
Papel picado [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria

These decorative pieces often display different designs and lively colours, adding to the festive atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar skulls, or calaveras de azúcar, are colourful and elaborately decorated candies made from sugar, bearing the names of the deceased.

Sugar skulls [UCOP]
Sugar skulls [UCOP] Pulse Nigeria

They are offered as gifts to both the living and the dead and have become an iconic symbol of the celebration.

In conclusion, Dia de los Muertos is a beautiful tradition that unites Mexicans in celebration, remembrance, and love for their departed loved ones. This shows their deep cultural belief in the continuation of life beyond death.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

'My spoken English is not so good but I don't care'

'My spoken English is not so good but I don't care'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Who wore it better? Yvonne Godswill and Bam Bam wore the same gown to the Barbie Movie premiere

Who wore it better? Yvonne Godswill and Bam Bam wore the same gown to the Barbie Movie premiere

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Where are the 5 'happiest' places in Nigeria? Lagos isn't one of them

Where are the 5 'happiest' places in Nigeria? Lagos isn't one of them

Wrap up July with Cold Stone's chilling deals!

Wrap up July with Cold Stone's chilling deals!

The Showcase festival, July 2023

The Showcase festival, July 2023

How to turn heads this summer? Take advantage of the Ashluxury summer sale

How to turn heads this summer? Take advantage of the Ashluxury summer sale

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Exploit Domino’s Pizza this weekend with these unbeatable, delicious deals

Exploit Domino’s Pizza this weekend with these unbeatable, delicious deals

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Landmark beach is the world's fastest shrinking beach [Tripadvisor]

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Poverty remains prominent in Africa [Medium]

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

African countries you can visit on a budget [gettyimages]

3 countries Nigerians can visit with about ₦100,000