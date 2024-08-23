ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

Anna Ajayi

In some cultures, death is seen as a natural part of life, and the rituals are a way to honour the life that was lived.

Some unusual funeral rituals around the world [ScoopWhoop]
Some unusual funeral rituals around the world [ScoopWhoop]

Funerals are a time to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed away. In many places, this is done with quiet ceremonies and burials.

Recommended articles

However, around the world, some cultures have very different and unusual ways of honouring the dead. These funeral rituals might seem strange to outsiders, but they hold deep meaning for the people who practice them.

In Tibet, some people practice a ritual called "sky burial." After a person dies, their body is placed on a mountaintop and left for vultures to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT
The dead are left on a mountaintop for vultures to feast on [Medium]
The dead are left on a mountaintop for vultures to feast on [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

This may sound shocking, but for Tibetans, it is a way to return the body to nature. The ritual is based on the belief in reincarnation, where the soul is more important than the body. By offering the body to birds, Tibetans believe they are helping the soul move on to its next life.

In Madagascar, a ritual called "Famadihana," or "Turning of the Bones," takes place every few years.

Madagascar's famadihana [BradtGuides]
Madagascar's famadihana [BradtGuides] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

During this ceremony, families open the tombs of their ancestors, remove the bodies, and wrap them in fresh cloth. The family then celebrates with dancing and music, carrying the wrapped bodies around the village. This practice is a way of showing respect to the ancestors and keeping their memory alive. It also helps the living family members feel connected to those who have passed.

The Yanomami tribe in Brazil has a funeral ritual that involves consuming the ashes of the dead.

The Yanomami tribe in Brazil consume the ashes of the dead [VocalMedia]
The Yanomami tribe in Brazil consume the ashes of the dead [VocalMedia] Pulse Nigeria

After a person dies, their body is burned, and the ashes are mixed with plantain soup and eaten by the tribe members. The Yanomami believe that this act helps keep the spirit of the deceased alive within the community. It's a way of ensuring that the person's spirit is not lost but continues to protect and guide the living.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The fascinating rites practiced by the Urhobos during funerals

The Dani tribe in Indonesia cut their fingers to mourn the dead [Mpasho]
The Dani tribe in Indonesia cut their fingers to mourn the dead [Mpasho] Pulse Nigeria

The Dani tribe of Indonesia has a very painful way of mourning the loss of a loved one. When a close family member dies, some women of the tribe cut off a part of their finger. This ritual is called "Ikipalin" and is done to express grief and show respect for the deceased. The Dani believe that this sacrifice will help ease the pain of the loss and bring peace to the soul of the departed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Japanese Monks practice self-mummification [AtlasObscura]
Japanese Monks practice self-mummification [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria

In Japan, some Buddhist monks practised a ritual known as "Sokushinbutsu," where they mummified themselves while still alive. The monks would slowly starve themselves, eating only nuts, seeds, and tree bark, until they became mummified. This process could take several years and was believed to lead to enlightenment. The monks saw this as the ultimate act of self-discipline and devotion, allowing them to reach a higher spiritual state.

Suspension burials in the Philippines [RouchGuides]
Suspension burials in the Philippines [RouchGuides] Pulse Nigeria

The Igorot people of the Philippines have a unique burial practice where they place their dead in coffins that are hung on the sides of cliffs. These coffins are often small, as the bodies are placed in a fetal position. The Igorot believe that by hanging the coffins high, they bring the dead closer to the spirits of their ancestors. This practice also protects the bodies from wild animals and floods.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jazz funerals in New Orleans [BeltroltPress]
Jazz funerals in New Orleans [BeltroltPress] Pulse Nigeria

In New Orleans, Louisiana, a funeral is often a lively event. Known as a "jazz funeral," the ceremony begins with a sombre march led by a brass band. After the body is buried, the music changes to upbeat jazz, and people dance in the streets. This tradition is rooted in the city's rich African American culture and is a celebration of the deceased's life. The belief is that death is not the end but a new beginning, so the funeral should be a joyous occasion.

ALSO READ: The difference between burial, funeral and cremation

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

5 biggest distractions in relationships

5 biggest distractions in relationships

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Your body struggles to digest these 5 things you eat daily

Your body struggles to digest these 5 things you eat daily

Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

questions that start fights in marriages [Adobe Stock]

5 questions that start fights in marriages

How to get rid of chest acne [Curology]

How to get rid of chest acne

These expensive dog breeds cost millions [X.com]

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

How to heal from a relationship trauma [BetterHelp]

How to heal from relationship trauma