7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

However, around the world, some cultures have very different and unusual ways of honouring the dead. These funeral rituals might seem strange to outsiders, but they hold deep meaning for the people who practice them.

1. Sky burials in Tibet

In Tibet, some people practice a ritual called "sky burial." After a person dies, their body is placed on a mountaintop and left for vultures to eat.

This may sound shocking, but for Tibetans, it is a way to return the body to nature. The ritual is based on the belief in reincarnation, where the soul is more important than the body. By offering the body to birds, Tibetans believe they are helping the soul move on to its next life.

2. Turning of the bones in Madagascar

In Madagascar, a ritual called "Famadihana," or "Turning of the Bones," takes place every few years.

During this ceremony, families open the tombs of their ancestors, remove the bodies, and wrap them in fresh cloth. The family then celebrates with dancing and music, carrying the wrapped bodies around the village. This practice is a way of showing respect to the ancestors and keeping their memory alive. It also helps the living family members feel connected to those who have passed.

3. Endocannibalism of the Yanomami tribe in Brazil

The Yanomami tribe in Brazil has a funeral ritual that involves consuming the ashes of the dead.

After a person dies, their body is burned, and the ashes are mixed with plantain soup and eaten by the tribe members. The Yanomami believe that this act helps keep the spirit of the deceased alive within the community. It's a way of ensuring that the person's spirit is not lost but continues to protect and guide the living.

4. Finger amputation of the Dani tribe in Indonesia

The Dani tribe of Indonesia has a very painful way of mourning the loss of a loved one. When a close family member dies, some women of the tribe cut off a part of their finger. This ritual is called "Ikipalin" and is done to express grief and show respect for the deceased. The Dani believe that this sacrifice will help ease the pain of the loss and bring peace to the soul of the departed.

5. Self-mummification of Japanese Monks

In Japan, some Buddhist monks practised a ritual known as "Sokushinbutsu," where they mummified themselves while still alive. The monks would slowly starve themselves, eating only nuts, seeds, and tree bark, until they became mummified. This process could take several years and was believed to lead to enlightenment. The monks saw this as the ultimate act of self-discipline and devotion, allowing them to reach a higher spiritual state.

6. Suspension burials of the Igorot People in the Philippines

The Igorot people of the Philippines have a unique burial practice where they place their dead in coffins that are hung on the sides of cliffs. These coffins are often small, as the bodies are placed in a fetal position. The Igorot believe that by hanging the coffins high, they bring the dead closer to the spirits of their ancestors. This practice also protects the bodies from wild animals and floods.

7. Jazz funerals in New Orleans, USA

In New Orleans, Louisiana, a funeral is often a lively event. Known as a "jazz funeral," the ceremony begins with a sombre march led by a brass band. After the body is buried, the music changes to upbeat jazz, and people dance in the streets. This tradition is rooted in the city's rich African American culture and is a celebration of the deceased's life. The belief is that death is not the end but a new beginning, so the funeral should be a joyous occasion.