5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

Well, if you've ever experienced something like this, you might have been sleepwalking.

Sleepwalking, a condition where people walk around and even do things while they're still asleep, is quite common. In fact, about 1 in 10 children and 1 in 50 adults will experience it at some point in their lives.

But sometimes, sleepwalking goes beyond a simple stroll to the bathroom and takes a turn for the truly bizarre. It might sound funny, but for the sleepwalker and the people around them, it can be surprising and sometimes scary. Here are 5 crazy things people have actually done while sleepwalking:

1. Mowing the lawn naked

In 2005, Ian Armstrong from London was caught by his wife, Rebecca, mowing the lawn completely naked in the middle of the night. Rebecca woke up to the sound of the lawnmower and found Ian almost finished with the task. She chose not to wake him, as it is advised not to startle a sleepwalker, and instead turned off the mower herself. Ian had no recollection of the incident the next morning until Rebecca pointed out his dirty feet as evidence​​.

2. Murder

Pulse Nigeria

Kenneth Parks from Toronto, Canada, had a sleepwalking episode that took a tragic turn. In 1987, while struggling with joblessness and gambling debts, Kenneth drove 23 kilometres to his in-laws’ house, attacked his father-in-law, and killed his mother-in-law. He then drove to a police station and confessed, saying, "I think I have killed some people...my hands." This incident, known as the "Sleepwalking Murder," led to his acquittal due to his sleepwalking condition​​.

3. Hosting a pool party

Celina Myers, a TikTok user known for her sleepwalking adventures, once hosted an imaginary pool party. In one of her popular clips, she is seen carrying drinks outside and throwing them onto her snow-covered lawn, believing it to be a pool filled with Jell-O. Fortunately, Celina's husband keeps a watchful eye on her to ensure she doesn’t wander too far during these episodes​.

4. Creating masterpieces

Pulse Nigeria

Lee Hadwin, a nurse from North Wales, discovered his unusual talent for creating art while sleepwalking. Despite having no interest or skill in art while awake, Lee would produce intricate drawings in his sleep. He often found these artworks in the morning with no memory of creating them. His "sleep art" has gained attention and even been displayed in galleries​.

5. Sending emails

A 44-year-old woman was reported to have logged into her computer and sent several bizarre emails while sleepwalking. The emails invited friends over for dinner, but the messages were filled with grammatical errors and strange requests. The woman had no memory of sending these emails the next morning.

Sleepwalking can lead to some astonishing and sometimes dangerous behaviours. If you or someone you know is experiencing severe sleepwalking, seek medical advice.

