5 countries where it's easiest to own a gun

Owning a gun can be a complicated process depending on where you live.

It's easy to own a gun in these countries [InsiderMonkey]
Some countries have strict laws that make it difficult for citizens to own firearms, while others make it much easier.

People choose to own guns for different reasons, including self-defence, hunting, and sport. In countries where it’s easy to own a gun, the process typically involves less paperwork and fewer restrictions, allowing citizens to buy and keep firearms without too many obstacles.

Let’s take a look at five countries where owning a gun is relatively easy, compared to the rest of the world:

The United States is well-known for its gun ownership culture. It has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world. In many states, it’s quite easy to purchase a firearm. The rules vary by state, but in general, people over the age of 18 or 21 (depending on the type of gun) can legally buy one after passing a background check. There is no need for a license to own a gun in many states, and gun shows and stores are popular places to buy firearms. The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects the right to bear arms, which is why gun ownership is a big part of American culture.

Switzerland has a strong tradition of gun ownership, partly due to its national defence policy. Many Swiss men are trained to use firearms as part of their mandatory military service, and after they complete their service, they are allowed to keep their guns at home. Gun ownership in Switzerland is widespread, and the country has fewer restrictions on owning firearms compared to other European nations.

Many are trained to use firearms in Switzerland [YouTube]
Citizens can own semi-automatic rifles and handguns after going through a background check, and there are fewer regulations around gun storage. However, Switzerland has a very low crime rate, which is credited to responsible gun ownership.

Serbia is another country where owning a gun is relatively easy. The country has a long history of hunting and a strong gun culture, which makes firearms more common. Citizens can own a variety of firearms, including pistols and hunting rifles. To own a gun in Serbia, a person must pass a background check, a medical exam, and a training course. However, once these steps are completed, gun ownership is quite simple. Serbia has one of the highest rates of gun ownership per capita in Europe.

In Yemen, owning a gun is part of the culture, especially in rural areas where tribal traditions still play a strong role. There are very few laws regulating gun ownership in Yemen, making it one of the easiest places in the world to own a firearm. Many households own at least one gun, and firearms are seen as a symbol of status and protection. While the country has faced conflict and instability, guns are still widely available and easy to purchase.

Finnish citizens can own firearms [LosAngelesTimes]
Finland is known for its strong hunting culture, and owning a gun is relatively easy, especially for those who hunt. Finnish citizens can own firearms, including rifles and shotguns, for hunting or sport shooting. To get a gun license, people must pass a background check, take a safety course, and demonstrate a valid reason for owning a gun, such as hunting. Once these requirements are met, gun ownership is fairly straightforward. Finland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe, with most guns used for recreational purposes.

