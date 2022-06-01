9 countries with the most nuclear weapons [Pulse List]

What are nuclear warheads? These are weapons of mass destruction that can wipe out an entire city in minutes and kill everyone in it.

After the havoc they wreck, their radioactive effect is still felt because they damage the environment for generations to come.

Nuclear weapons have been used once in history and that was by the United States in 1945 when they bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the second world war.

Since then, many countries have been building nuclear weapons. These are unofficial disclosures, they could be more or less.

1. Russia

Russia has 6,255 nuclear warheads. That is a truly outrageous number. They can be launched as missiles, submarines or aircraft.

2. United States

The United States has 5,550 nuclear weapons.

3. China

China is next with allegedly 350 nuclear weapons and they are still making more.

4. France

France has about 290 nuclear weapons. Its first nuclear weapon was tested in 1960.

5. UK

The United Kingdom has 225 nuclear weapons. It currently has four ballistic marine submarines.

6. Pakistan

Pakistan has about 165 nuclear weapons.

7. India

India follows behind with 160.

8. Israel

Israel has about 90. Israel has never confirmed that it has nuclear weapons.

9. North Korea