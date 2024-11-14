ADVERTISEMENT
5 celebrity pets with more followers than you

Anna Ajayi

Social media isn’t just for people anymore.

Celebrity pets [Plann]

These days, even pets are stealing the spotlight with their adorable photos, and glamorous lifestyles.

Some pets are so famous that they have more followers than most of us could ever imagine. From cute cats to stylish dogs, these celebrity animals are living the dream, complete with sponsorship deals, fan art, and luxurious treats.

Here are five celebrity pets that have taken social media by storm:

Jiffpom [Tubefilter]
Jiffpom, a Pomeranian dog, is one of the most famous pets on the internet. Known for his fluffy coat and tiny paws, Jiffpom has won over millions of fans on Instagram and TikTok. He even holds Guinness World Records for being super fast on his little legs. Jiffpom is often seen posing in stylish outfits or participating in adorable photoshoots that leave fans gushing.

Nala cat [PainInTheBud]
Nala Cat, a Siamese-Tabby mix, is the queen of Instagram. Rescued from a shelter as a kitten, Nala has gone on to become a household name, even earning the Guinness World Record for the most-followed cat on Instagram. Her big blue eyes and sweet nature have helped her gain millions of fans and even a pet food brand of her own.

Doug the Pug [AmazonUK]
Doug the Pug is not just a dog—he’s a celebrity in his own right. Known as the “King of Pop Culture,” Doug’s account is filled with hilarious photos and videos of him dressed as iconic movie characters, enjoying pizza, or relaxing in style. Doug has even appeared in music videos and movies, proving he’s more than just an internet star.

Venus the Two-Faced Cat [Pinterest]
Venus is unlike any other cat you’ve seen. With her face split perfectly into two colours—black on one side and orange on the other—Venus looks like a work of art. Her unique appearance and charming personality have made her a social media sensation. Fans love her sweet photos and updates about her life as a one-of-a-kind feline.

Tika the Iggy [Pinterest]
Tika the Iggy, an Italian Greyhound, is known for her love of fashion. She’s always dressed to impress in colourful sweaters, chic jackets, and trendy accessories. Tika’s posts often come with sassy captions, making her a fan favourite among pet lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

ALSO READING: Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

