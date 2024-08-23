ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

Anna Ajayi

These animals were thought to have vanished forever, only to make a surprising return.

These animals were thought to be extinct [X]
These animals were thought to be extinct [X]

Due to the tireless efforts of scientists, conservationists, and nature lovers, a few species that were once declared extinct have been brought back from the brink.

Recommended articles

These remarkable animals are living proof that it's possible to reverse the damage we've done to the planet. They also serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting our wildlife and natural habitats.

Here’s a look at five amazing animals that have defied the odds and made a comeback from extinction.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pygmy hog [IUCN]
Pygmy hog [IUCN] Pulse Nigeria

The pygmy hog is the smallest wild pig in the world, standing only about 10 inches tall. Native to the grasslands of India, these tiny creatures were thought to be extinct in the 1960s due to habitat loss and hunting. However, a small population was discovered in the 1970s, sparking conservation efforts to save them. Breeding programs were established, and after years of careful work, pygmy hogs were reintroduced into the wild. Today, their numbers are slowly increasing, and they can once again be found in their natural habitat.

The black-footed ferret [Wikipedia]
The black-footed ferret [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Native to North America, the black-footed ferret was declared extinct in the wild in the 1980s after its primary prey, the prairie dog, was nearly wiped out. Fortunately, a small population of black-footed ferrets was discovered on a ranch in Wyoming. Conservationists quickly stepped in to save the species, initiating a breeding program that has since led to the reintroduction of these ferrets into the wild. Thanks to these efforts, the black-footed ferret is no longer extinct, and its population continues to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bermuda petrel [Bermudapetrel]
Bermuda petrel [Bermudapetrel] Pulse Nigeria

The Bermuda petrel, also known as the Cahow, is a seabird native to Bermuda. It was thought to have gone extinct in the 1600s due to overhunting and the introduction of non-native predators. However, in the 1950s, a small colony of Bermuda petrels was discovered on a remote island. Conservationists quickly set up protective measures to ensure the birds' survival. Today, the population of Bermuda petrels is slowly but steadily increasing, thanks to ongoing conservation efforts.

Przewalski’s horse [Wikipedia]
Przewalski’s horse [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Przewalski’s horse, also known as the Mongolian wild horse, is the last truly wild horse species in the world. By the mid-20th century, it was declared extinct in the wild due to hunting and habitat loss. Fortunately, a few of these horses had been kept in captivity, allowing scientists to start a breeding program. In the 1990s, Przewalski’s horses were reintroduced to their native habitat in Mongolia. Their population is now growing, and they roam freely in the wild once again.

The takahe [NewZealand]
The takahe [NewZealand] Pulse Nigeria

The takahe is a flightless bird native to New Zealand. It was believed to be extinct for nearly 50 years until a small population was rediscovered in a remote valley in 1948. Conservationists immediately took action to protect the remaining birds and started a breeding program. The takahe has made a remarkable recovery, and while still endangered, its population has grown, and the bird is now carefully managed to ensure its survival.

ALSO READ: 5 animals humans ate to extinction

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Your body struggles to digest these 5 things you eat daily

Your body struggles to digest these 5 things you eat daily

Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

5 reasons your partner hides their phone from you - it's not just cheating

5 reasons your partner hides their phone from you - it's not just cheating

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

Are you an extrovert? 5 signs and personality traits

Are you an extrovert? 5 signs and personality traits

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

questions that start fights in marriages [Adobe Stock]

5 questions that start fights in marriages

How to get rid of chest acne [Curology]

How to get rid of chest acne

These expensive dog breeds cost millions [X.com]

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

How to heal from a relationship trauma [BetterHelp]

How to heal from relationship trauma