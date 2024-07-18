In today’s digital age, there is this pressure to provide children with smartphones at an early age, and lots of parents are battling with this decision.

Delaying the introduction of smartphones to children, however, can yield numerous benefits.

5 advantages of delaying giving your children smartphones

Here are some reasons why delaying giving your children smartphones can be advantageous:

1. Increases focus on academics

Introducing smartphones to children can lead to distractions that negatively impact their academic performance. On these smartphones, children have access to games, social media, and constant notifications vying for their attention and they may struggle to concentrate on their studies.

By delaying smartphone use, parents can help their children develop better study habits and improve their focus on educational activities. This can lead to a more robust academic foundation and a greater appreciation for learning.

2. Improved social skills

In order for your child to achieve personal and professional success, communication skills are important. Excessive smartphone use can hinder children’s ability to engage in face-to-face interactions, reducing their social competence.

But then, delaying the introduction of smartphones encourages children to participate more in real-world interactions, which can help with better communication skills and stronger relationships with peers and family members. This can enhance their social development and emotional intelligence.

3. Encourages physical activity

Smartphones can contribute to sedentary lifestyles, as children may prefer screen time over physical activities. This can lead to health issues such as obesity and poor physical fitness.

Pulse Nigeria

By postponing smartphone use, parents can encourage their children to engage in outdoor play, sports, and other physical activities. These activities not only promote physical health but also help in developing teamwork and coordination skills.

4. Protects them from cyberbullying and online predators

Even though social media has its benefits, it also exposes children to risks such as cyberbullying and online predators. Younger children may lack the maturity to navigate these dangers effectively.

By delaying smartphone use, parents can better prepare their children to understand and handle online risks, ensuring they have the knowledge and maturity to use the internet safely when the time comes.

5. Better sleep quality

Smartphones emit blue light, which can interfere with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Children who use smartphones before bed may have difficulty falling asleep and experience poorer sleep quality. By delaying smartphone use, parents can help their children establish healthy sleep routines, ensuring they get the rest they need for growth and development.