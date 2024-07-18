RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 advantages of delaying giving your children smartphones

Oghenerume Progress

Delaying the introduction of smartphones to children, however, can yield numerous benefits.

Should you provide children with smartphones at an early age? [Shutterstock]
Should you provide children with smartphones at an early age? [Shutterstock]

Are you a parent or guardian wondering if you should allow your children access to smartphones?

Recommended articles

In today’s digital age, there is this pressure to provide children with smartphones at an early age, and lots of parents are battling with this decision.

Delaying the introduction of smartphones to children, however, can yield numerous benefits.

Here are some reasons why delaying giving your children smartphones can be advantageous:

Introducing smartphones to children can lead to distractions that negatively impact their academic performance. On these smartphones, children have access to games, social media, and constant notifications vying for their attention and they may struggle to concentrate on their studies.

By delaying smartphone use, parents can help their children develop better study habits and improve their focus on educational activities. This can lead to a more robust academic foundation and a greater appreciation for learning.

In order for your child to achieve personal and professional success, communication skills are important. Excessive smartphone use can hinder children’s ability to engage in face-to-face interactions, reducing their social competence.

But then, delaying the introduction of smartphones encourages children to participate more in real-world interactions, which can help with better communication skills and stronger relationships with peers and family members. This can enhance their social development and emotional intelligence.

Smartphones can contribute to sedentary lifestyles, as children may prefer screen time over physical activities. This can lead to health issues such as obesity and poor physical fitness.

Children may prefer screen time over physical activities [The Guardian]
Children may prefer screen time over physical activities [The Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

By postponing smartphone use, parents can encourage their children to engage in outdoor play, sports, and other physical activities. These activities not only promote physical health but also help in developing teamwork and coordination skills.

Even though social media has its benefits, it also exposes children to risks such as cyberbullying and online predators. Younger children may lack the maturity to navigate these dangers effectively.

By delaying smartphone use, parents can better prepare their children to understand and handle online risks, ensuring they have the knowledge and maturity to use the internet safely when the time comes.

Smartphones emit blue light, which can interfere with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Children who use smartphones before bed may have difficulty falling asleep and experience poorer sleep quality. By delaying smartphone use, parents can help their children establish healthy sleep routines, ensuring they get the rest they need for growth and development.

While smartphones offer numerous benefits, including connectivity and access to information, delaying their introduction to children can provide significant advantages. Parents can use this to help their children develop a balanced and healthy relationship with technology, setting them up for future success.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What's the difference between white and brown sugar?

What's the difference between white and brown sugar?

Dufil Prima foods unveils new flavour for Indomie relish

Dufil Prima foods unveils new flavour for Indomie relish

List of postal codes in Kwara State

List of postal codes in Kwara State

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?

5 advantages of delaying giving your children smartphones

5 advantages of delaying giving your children smartphones

Why this man stopped speaking to anyone for 17 years and walked for 22 years

Why this man stopped speaking to anyone for 17 years and walked for 22 years

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding with a completely minimalist event

YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding with a completely minimalist event

5 deadly diseases you didn't know were caused by mosquitoes

5 deadly diseases you didn't know were caused by mosquitoes

5 things you should never Google

5 things you should never Google

5 of the most isolated places on earth

5 of the most isolated places on earth

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?

A Celebration of Creative Excellence: Terra academy for the Arts to host stage play

A Celebration of Creative Excellence: Terra academy for the Arts to host stage play

HIV tests

These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa

Bebe Cool in distressed wear

What qualifies as distressed fashion?