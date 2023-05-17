5 world records that are almost impossible to break

However, some world records are virtually difficult to break, here are five of the most difficult records to break you shouldn’t even try.

1. Most roof tiles broken in one minute with bare hands

Can you imagine breaking roof tiles with your bare hands? Well, someone has done that. On the set of "Lo Show dei Record" in Italy on July 11, 2014, taekwondo expert, Lisa Dennis broke 923 roof tiles in one minute with just her bare hands.

2. Most bees on a human body

Did you know that Ruan Liangming, a man from China, currently holds the world record for wearing the thickest bee suit? It's quite an impressive feat! There were about 637,000 bees on his body, and they weighed together about 140 pounds. Thankfully, Guinness does not recognise dangerous stunts like this.

3. Most cockroaches eaten by a human

An Englishman by the name of Ken Edwards made an appearance on The Big Breakfast TV show on March 5th, 2001, where he astounded viewers by devouring a record-breaking 36 cockroaches in just one minute. It's hard to imagine anyone having the stomach for such a feat but Edwards proven himself to be quite the insect connoisseur!

4. The heaviest aircraft that a person has ever pulled

Kevin Fast set the record for the heaviest vehicle to be carried over at a height of 100 feet on September 15, 2008. The airplane weighed over 57,243 Kg. This sounds like a real-life Hulk.

5. Most metal is eaten by a human

