10 countries around the world where alcohol is prohibited

Anna Ajayi

Alcohol is not just frowned upon in these countries, it's outright banned.

Aclohol is strictly prohibited in certain countries [Depositphotos]
Aclohol is strictly prohibited in certain countries [Depositphotos]

Believe it or not, there are places where alcohol is totally off-limits. We're globetrotting to 10 countries where the bottle is banned, and the reasons might surprise you.

In Saudi Arabia, alcohol is a no-go due to religious reasons. The country follows a strict interpretation of Islamic law which prohibits the consumption, importation, brewing, or sale of alcohol. Getting caught with a drink in hand can lead to serious consequences. So, if you're visiting, it's water and soft drinks only.

Kuwait sticks to a complete alcohol ban. The government believes that keeping booze out helps maintain social order and religious values. Even in private, you won't find a tipple here. Respect the rules and enjoy the country's rich culture and history instead.

Iran, with its rich Persian history, is also a dry zone. Alcohol has been banned since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Non-alcoholic beers are popular, and traditional drinks like 'doogh' take centre stage. It's all about embracing the local lifestyle without the buzz.

Libya's ban on alcohol comes from its adherence to Islamic law. Since the 1969 revolution, the consumption and sale of alcohol have been illegal. It's a country steeped in history, so there's plenty to explore beyond the bar scene.

In Sudan, alcohol has been banned since 1983, following the introduction of Sharia law. This means no booze for locals and visitors alike. But don't worry, there's much more to Sudan than what's not in the glass.

While not entirely banned, alcohol in Bangladesh is pretty restricted. It's available to non-Muslims and foreigners in certain places, but it's definitely not part of the mainstream culture. So, when in Bangladesh, do as the Bangladeshis do – and that usually means a non-alcoholic bevvy.

In Brunei, alcohol is banned for Muslims, which makes up the majority of the population. Non-Muslims can bring in a limited amount for personal consumption, but public intoxication is a big no. It's a place where traditions take the spotlight.

The Maldives, famous for its stunning beaches, has a strict policy on alcohol. It's banned for locals, but tourists can enjoy a drink in licensed resorts. So, you can still have your beach cocktail, just not everywhere.

Mauritania, largely a desert nation, follows Islamic law strictly, which means alcohol is out. The country offers a unique cultural experience that's not centred around a pub or bar.

Somalia’s long-standing ban on alcohol is due to Islamic tradition. It's a country facing many challenges, and maintaining tradition is seen as key

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

