‘On The Couch’ is a much needed ingredient of the usually undocumented Nigerian election season, where interviews and debates are almost non-existent.

On Sunday, August 19, 2018, three cuts of an unknown interview with Presidential Aspirant, Olasubomi Okeowo showing his lack of depth with the required knowledge went viral.

He messed up on so many topics that he became the laughing stock of Nigerian social media, with clips of his numerous screw-ups being the comical feature to the Sallah holidays. Social media was rife with these posts.

In his apology post-interview, he said, “ I will Honorably stand down to allow a more qualified candidate go for the post.” However, despite rumours that he pulled out, he has not pulled out.

The only other interview asides Okeowo features another presidential aspirant and known public speaker, Fela Durotoye.

On The Couch is anchored by multi talented rapper, Falz and broadcast journalist and founder of We Rise Initiative, Laila Johnson-Salami. The show airs on their YouTube channel every weekend.

Intention

Nigerian politicians get a free pass that end up biting Nigerians when they achieve their goal — an electoral win. The problem is we never get to test their mettle via interviews and debates that showcase their understanding of their expected roles. It is a backward reality that has constantly set Nigeria back.

The only times we get the intentions of politicians is through propaganda-mongering to jubilant people at campaigns amidst subtle shades at opposition parties. On The Couch seek to create this much needed platform.

In an interview with Native, Johnson-Salami the show’s creator said those comments that ensued after those clips were posted online are the reason why the show was created.

She calls it an idea birthed off things you can’t find online, from the perspective of young Nigerians who need an affinity with Nigeria’s political conversations.

On Falz, her co-host

Falz’s political and consciously geared artistry is no news. Johnson-Salami says they are passionate Nigerians who want to help document the chats for the upcoming 2019 General elections.

Who better than Falz to share that journey with? Nobody. He has addressed internet fraud, child molestation, abuse, violent crimes, pretentious women, pedophilia and other politically charged lyrics in his music. He is also a Lawyer, called to the Nigerian Bar in 2012.

On how interviews have played out

Johnson-Salami tells Native that the exposure to these perspectives was what the show was about. She felt the conversations sparked by the clips surfacing online about Fela Durotoye and Olasubomi Okeowo are what should trail Nigerian elections, so voters would know who they are voting for.

Since those videos surfaced, voters have definitely been separating the chaff from the wheat.

How the show was birthed

After visiting a presidential aspirant with Falz where they grilled him, Johnson-Salami tells Native that, “Falz said that we should make this a thing. So we started reaching out to several aspiring candidates and we got shooting.”

Till date, they have interviewed two aspirants, for any young Nigerian with a political inclination, this is one story you cannot turn down.

Presidential aspirants and more enlightened professionals; Donald Duke and Kingsley Moghalu are expected to be guests on the show over the coming weeks.