PTRLifestyle brings back Rendezvous At Noon this Salah holiday

Rendezvous At Noon PTRLifestyle brings back your favourite day party this Salah holiday

At the helm of the music for the day is the record breaking Dj Obi, Paranormal Dj, Dj Last Don, Dj KFlow , Dj Bristar and Dj Andre !

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Just in time for the Salah break, Lagos welcomes the return of the biggest DAY party event Rendezvous At Noon.  Rendezvous At Noon launched on June 26th, 2017 transforming Lagos into a day party scene out of the movies. This year On the 22nd of August, the party comes back with Martell premium Cognac for much more fun!

play

 

The line Up packs some heat only comparable to the Justice League.

PTRLifestyle is one big family renowned for throwing the illest parties and this year’s event is another notch up the scale. We are connoisseurs of good times and Rendezvous At Noon 2 is an amazing avenue to unwind and have fun in a beautiful ambience. Good times, that’s the Vibe we want to create and nothing was spared in achieving that”, Says Wunmi Eruaga Brand Manger for PTRlifestyle speaking on assembling such a thrilling array of Star Djs.

play
play

 

Rendezvous At noon is a free entry pool side event with a number of exciting side attractions.. You can catch a glimpse of what to expect when you  hit the hashtag #RendezvousAtNoon.

play

 

Taking us on a journey through what will become your best party yet, are our amiable Hosts; Timini Egbuson, Maria Okan of Beat FM, CY4LUV212, MONI and Super Model OIZA. Rendezvous At Noon 2 promises to be turnt! Where else will you rather be on the 22nd of August, 2018? Some stories can’t be told. They can only be experienced. You sure want to witness this!

VENUE: 1B Waziri Ibrahim Off Elsie Femi Pearce Victoria Island, Lagos

TIME;12 Noon

 

Follow @ptrlifestyle and @the_Kabaal for updates on the event. To make reservations send email to rsvp@ptrlifestyle.com

 

