My wife wants me back after I won N5million Western lotto

Living in Ajegunle, a Lagos slum, as a married man with two kids, life could not be tougher. I have seen the highs and lows of life. Did I hear you ask: why? Here is my story:

My name is Dayo. I live with my family in a one-room apartment in the popular Ajeeegunle (a.k.a known as AJ city). As a graduate of Economics, I could only manage to get a job from which I earned N50, 000 as monthly take home.

Not satisfied, I vowed that I will definitely make it big, no matter what. Yet, I was determined not to go into 'Yahoo' or rituals; but I must make it in life.

At some point, my wife of over ten years began to threaten that she would quit the marriage since she could no longer cope with our living from hand-to-mouth. My wife loves fashion and likes being flashy despite the small salary I earn.

As it is with several organisations, the harsh economic reality in the land made my employers to slash salaries by 50%. Those who were not so lucky were retrenched all together. I fell in the first category and then the last. On the day I was sacked, I called my wife to explain the situation of things, but she dropped the phone.

On getting home, she had packed her stuff and moved out. I rushed to the kids' school and ....ahhh! they were in school. I had thought my wife left with them. As if that was not enough, when I got to the school to pick my children, the head mistress called me into her office and informed me that my children would no longer be allowed to attend classes the next day because I was yet to pay tuition fees for two terms. I was dumb-founded! I remembered I gave my wife some money for the children's school.

Downcast, I took the children home. My world came crumbling or so I thought. Looking at my two kids, their eyes were heavy with tears. Even when I was shedding hot tears inside of me, I then said to myself that I needed to be strong for my kids.

In a desperate bid to make ends meet, I got a driving job. Luckily, I had an understanding boss. He got to know of my predicament and offered to give me a loan of N50, 000 from which he deducted N10, 000 monthly. That helped me to offset my children’s tuition fees… and slowly things started changing but steadily.

Hope for a new beginning

One day, I was watching Big Brother Naija (BBA) on TV, I saw my favourite Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah in an advert. He was talking about the endless opportunities that abound in Western Lotto. Because of my religious belief, I first thought it would be a sin to engage in such stuff. But, I later stumbled on a material online which said, “The lottery is distinct from gambling. The stakes are very high in gambling. People bet with expensive items, including houses, cars, and even wives. A lottery is a numbers game of chance for entertainment and recreation that carries much less risk. Unlike the high stakes of gambling, lottery deals with small stakes. Participants spend small change, like N50 or N100, to win great prizes like one lady that won N15million through Western Lotto.”

I needed no other testimonial. Pronto, I went on to www.westernlotto.ng. I chose some numbers from the date of birth of my daughter, and played the Keno game with just N100. I bought two tickets online. For days, I could not check the result because I ran out of data.

On one fateful morning, I was driving my boss to work when a call came in. I could not take the call because I was behind the wheels. My phone kept ringing but I could not pick. Immediately we got to the office and my boss stepped out of the car, the call came again and I picked. "Hello, am on to Dayo?” the voice on the other end quipped. “Yes, it’s Dayo. Who am I speaking to?” I fired back immediately. “This is Chinenye from Western Lotto. I am pleased to inform you that you have won N5MILLION at Western Lotto. Congratulations!" There was a twist in my body chemistry. I didn’t know if I should scream, cry, laugh or shout. For moments, I was confused. I didn’t know if it was real or I was dreaming. I was staring at the ground and looking up at the skies intermittently. Tears welled up my eyes. Before I knew it, hot ball of tears rolled down my cheeks. And then I shouted: "Praise God! I have won N5million!!!

Everyone around me looked on with amazement. They ran towards me and began to ask: “How?”, “Where?” “Tell us na”, etc. I told them I played Westernlotto. Some were surprised I was playing lottery. Others simply asked me to come and show them how to play. I told them to simply log on to www.westernlotto.ng orwww.westernbet.com, register and fund your account with as low as N100 and you can play any of the exciting games, especially the rapid games.

I ran to my boss’ office, broke the good news to him and then asked for permission to go and pick up my cheque at Western Lotto office. I was received like a VIP as I introduced myself to the gatemen and later the receptionist. I was presented the cheque and I went straight to deposit it at the bank. Forty eight hours after, the N5million was sitting comfortably in my account. From zero to hero; you could imagine how I felt – relieved! Now, I have paid my children’s tuition fees and two terms ahead, including other outstanding bills. I have changed accommodation and started an export business. I don't know if anyone has told my estranged wife the turn-around that my life has witnessed, but she has been calling that she wants to see me? I asked her why she wants to see me, but she won’t say. I have a feeling she wants us to make up. Should I grant her audience? I need your advice, please.

