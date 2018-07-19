Pulse.ng logo
Corps member finds out boyfriend was cheating when his sperm reduced

Two lovers ended their relationship after they found out that they have both been guilty of cheating.

  • Published:
A friendly chat between two lovers quickly ended when they called out each other for cheating.

(Essence)

A conversation between a female corps member and her lover has helped her a suspicion that he has been cheating on her.

Making reference to her partner's sperm reduction, the lady questioned him concerning an affair with two other women.

The lover Kunle who lives in Lagos got angry in the conversation. He accused the corps member of having multiple sex partners just like she had assumed about him.

She denied this in a WhatsApp conversation which became messy and ensured an end to their relationship.

A WhatsApp conversation between the lovers led to the end of their relationship.

(YabaLeft)

ALSO READ: To prevent cheating, love birds swear blood oath

Woman cuts off husband's private part to stop him from cheating

In the Chonburi province of Thailand, a woman identified as Karuna Sanusan applied a permanent solution to control husband's cheating habit by slicing his private part while he was asleep.

Thai police confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday, July 2, 2018.

It was a case of jealousy for Karuna Sanusan who confessed to cutting ooff husband's private part.

(Mirror UK)

 

She reportedly got jealous after learning about 40-year-old husband's numerous flings.

A report by Khaosod Thailand's news site based in Bangkok reveals that she regrets the action.

This was captured in a statement revealed by a police officer in charge of the case Captain Somkid Boonloy.

“We arrested her right away in the morning. She confessed.

“She said she regrets what she did, and that she shouldn’t have done it. She said she did it because the man was having affairs,” Boonloy states in the report.

ALSO READ: Female food seller hits man on his private part

The woman risks being sentenced to ten years behind bars for harming her husband in the manner.

Doctors attend to a patient in surgery.

(Information Nigeria)

 

Doctors at a hospital where her partner was taken to were not able to mend the damage caused to his private part.

This is reportedly as a result of the woman sluggishness in disclosing where she kept the chopped remnant of husband's penis.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

