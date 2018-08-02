Pulse.ng logo
Metro

Female lawmakers fight dirty over a man inside Assembly

The Boy Is Mine Female lawmakers fight dirty over a man inside Assembly

Honourable Anyiso, however, accused Honourable Manyara of attacking her first before she responded.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Female lawmakers fight dirty over a man inside Assembly play

Honourable Anyiso, however, accused Honourable Manyara of attacking her first before she responded.

Two female lawmakers recently threw caution into the wind to fight dirty over a man during in the premises of the Assembly.

According to a report by The Star, the lawmakers are identified as Nakuru Members of County Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.

Their identities, according to the report, were given as Honourables Joyce Anyiso and Honourable Jacqueline Manyara.

The two female lawmakers were reportedly having lunch at the county assembly cafeteria before the incident.

The lawmakers reportedly caused drama at the House’ precincts on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 when they resorted to exchanging blows over a man.

Before the fight, the lawmakers had reportedly engaged in a war of words and bitter verbal exchange.

ALSO READ: Nigerian lady strips to just bra while fighting in Dubai

Assembly orderlies assisted by other female MCAs intervened in the fight which generated so much media attention.

The real cause of the drama in Nakuru's County Assembly

Reports say one of the lawmakers was overheard warning the other keep off her boyfriend.

The two lawmakers had refused to give details of their fight but their verbal exchange inside the Assembly had given them away.

Honourable Anyiso, however, accused Honourable Manyara of attacking her first before she responded.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

