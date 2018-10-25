Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Watch lady faint after drinking alcohol for show off (Video)

Watch lady pass out after drinking alcohol for show off (Video)

People, kindly know your gauge.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beautiful lady drinks alcohol to show off, faints (Video) play

Watch lady faint after drinking alcohol for show off

(Indianapolis Star)

Earlier today, October 24, 2018, Nigerian Twitter influencer, @Marapolsa posted a video of a lady, dressed in a casual back gown, gulping down what seemed a bottle of raw rum.

She was not even drinking by herself, she opened her mouth and an unknown third party pours the bottle of  what seem unmixed rum in her mouth for about a number of time without stopping.

ALSO READ: Nigerian customs seize N27m worth of stew in container

Towards the end of the video, the lady is seen to have fainted, probably from excessive alcohol consumption. People around can be seen running up-and-down, panicking about what might have happened to her. Her body was now fully on the floor, unconscious.

As you watch this video, learn to know your alcohol limit. Drinking is not a sport;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowebullet
3 Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in...bullet

Related Articles

Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in Palace (Video)
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
Pastor poisons himself and his 2 daughters after wife abandons him
Sweet Revenge Lawyer robbed by his 2 security guards after he refuses to pay their salaries
Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe
The Falling Stars Challenge: The new social media trend that rich kids use to show off their wealth
Nigerian Customs officers intercepts N27m stew imported from China
Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to US-based woman

Metro

Architect confesses addiction to sleeping with married women
Nigerian Architect confesses that he's addicted to sleeping with married women
Anita Akapson returns from UK base, shot by police in Abuja
Nigerian Police murders father of 7 over N100
Man struck by thunder while cutting Iroko tree
Man struck by thunder while cutting Iroko tree
Lecturer, 52 and son raped Ochanya, 13, for 5 years , she dies
#JusticeForOchanya 13-yr-old girl dies after being allegedly raped by father and son in Benue
X
Advertisement