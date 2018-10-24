Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Customs seize N27m stew imported from China

Nigerian Customs officers intercepts N27m stew imported from China

Customs heavily criticize the importation of stew and believe it could hamper health.

Nigerian Customs seize N27m stew imported from China play

Nigerian Customs seize N27m stew imported from China

On information provided by the Customs Intelligent Unit (CIU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), N27, 960,000 worth of food items, including an unhealthy amount of stew, in a full container full.

The Deputy Comptroller and National Coordinator Comptroller General Strike Force, Abdullahi Kirawa severely criticized the risk Nigerians go through to buy things that could kill them and ruin their chances at life which could not be identified as a result of Chinese Language written on their packs.

According to Instablog9ja, before the seizure, the container was sighted at one of the Nigerian ports, and intercepted by the CGC Strike Force team.

ALSO READ: Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe

Karawa said, “Nigerians are hard-working people known for our marvelous delicacies. How can someone import stew into the country? The stew was carefully conceived inside the container.

“I will advise that Nigerians should ignore egocentrism and embrace ethnocentrism. Our quest for foreign goods and items must be discouraged and we must work hard to embrace and patronize homemade goods, including our delicious stew that is prepared from our homes and not engages in this type of business.

“This type of soup posed dangers to public health, to the economy and of course, the employment of our teeming youths. If stew would be imported, then what else are we going to do? So this is something we need to reflect on.”

The matter looks an ongoing one.

