Talk about a woman with raging jealousy and you might discover her real name is Rehema Kabayana, a 24-year old Ugandan woman who cut off her boyfriend’s penis with a kitchen knife while deep in his sleep.

His offence was a suspicion that he was cheating because he became a frequent visitor to a bar, where he allegedly flirts with other girls in Mukono, Uganda.

News Vision reports the Police as saying that Kabayana waited for her 28-year-old boyfriend, Anthony Sekewa to fall asleep before executing the devilish plan to horrific outcomes. She claims she wanted to “even the love equation.”

Asides the bar flirtation, she was convinced that Sekewa was having an affair with another woman in the neighborhood. Kabayana cut off Sekewa’s penis from the very base with a four-inch knife. Sekewa has since been in a Kampala hospital receiving treatment.

Police quotes her as saying, “I discovered that he was secretly going out and flirting with other girls at different bars. This made me very angry. I was full of anger inside and couldn’t relax.”

While the police report that the couple has long argued Sekewa’s womanizing antics, they also document how Kabayana thought the only solution was to refrain from contacting other women, picking their calls or even smiling at them.

The problem, Sekewa broke his promise.

Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that Mukono Police had visited Sekewa's home to gather information.



Kabayana is being detained at Mukono Police station on an attempted murder charge, punishable under section 204 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, she is liable to imprisonment for life.