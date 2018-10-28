Pulse.ng logo
Lady reportedly stabs friend to death over a man they both loved

Lady reportedly stabs friend to death over a man they both love play

A lady suspected to have killed her friend has been arrested by the police in Cameroon. She is accused of stabbing the deceased in the neck.

(LIB)

In Cameroon, a lady has reportedly stabbed her friend to death after catching her with a man they both love.

The suspect Ludivin Kamga has been arrested by the police according to many reports online.

According to more reports the rivals crossed parts when Kamga visited the man and met her friend with him.

Lady reportedly stabs friend to death over a man they both love play

The accused reportedly stabbed her by the neck becaused they share an interest in the same man.

(LIB)

ALSO READ: Lady shares bloody photos after brutal assault by boyfriend

Perhaps as a result of jealousy, the women got into a fight but only the accused was victorious at the cost of a life.

The deceased was reportedly rushed to the hospital following the attack but unfortunately she died there following a neck injury.

