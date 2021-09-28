RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

Some superstars watched Wizkid perform in LA.

A slew of American superstar celebrities attended Wizkid's show in LA (Instagram/_nelsonegh)

Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid had some huge celebrity guests at the LA show of his ‘Made in Lagos’ tour of North America.

Wizkid, on Saturday, September 25, performed in the LA stop of the tour at the 1850 capacity facility, The Wiltern.

American comedy icon Kevin Hart, rapper Wiz Khalifa, NBA star Ben Simmons and British actor Damson Idris were all at the show.

British singer Ella Mai was also at the show and joined Wizkid on stage to perform their collaboration ‘Piece of Me’ off the Made in Lagos album.

Wizkid is enjoying new-found success in the United States, where his record ‘Essence’ became the first Nigerian record to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

