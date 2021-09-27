RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American rhythmic radio, spends third week at No. 1 on urban radio

The song has now spent a third week at No. 1 on American urban radio.

Wizkid (Instagram/Wizkid)

The accolades keep racking up for Wizkid's 'Essence.' On September 27, 2021, news broke that the record has officially hit No. 1 on American rhythmic radio. Mediabase has also reported that the record has spent a third week at No. 1 on urban radio.

The former news was reported by Mike Adam, via his official Twitter account.

A few days ago, Pulse reported that the song also topped an R&B chart as well as Hip-Hop radio chart.

The Hip-Hop radio chart is complied by iHeart, which owns 855 radio stations across the US.

iHeartRadio functions as the national umbrella brand for iHeartMedia's radio network, the largest radio broadcaster in the United States. Its main competitors are Audacy, TuneIn and Sirius XM. Kid Laroi's 'Stay' featuring Justin Bieber is No. 1 overall while 'Don't Back Down' by Mammoth WVH tops the Rock charts.

Meanwhile, Made In Lagos has surpassed 200,00 in equivalent sales in the US alone. It will he eligible for a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, once it reaches 500,000 in equivalent sales.

