This week, we have artists like AQ, Ross, Naira Marley, Hanu Jay, Lectrik, Cyprian Alakija, Peruzzi and so forth.

Candy Bleakz featuring Naira Marley and Zlatan - Owo Osu

In a set of rappers, Chocolate City affiliate, signed to its imprint, Street Billionaires, Candy Bleakz features two street kings to talk about the effect of money, from a monthly salary perspective.

The song basically tells the story of debtors who refuse to pay their debt even after earning their salary. The beat is also a vibe.

Enoch - Legit Money

'Legit Money' is an upbeat afro-pop offering that sees Enoch deliver commentary on one of the most discussed issues in present-day Nigeria - fraud.

He begins the track with an anecdote about a babalawo asking him to sacrifice something, going on to talk about how he really wants money so he never has to hide from his peers but not at the expense of his peace of mind.

Hanu Jay - Ayama

As his project is set to drop soon, Hanu Jay is back with new music.

On this new single, Hanu Jay talks nostalgia with true konto.

H Dot Blaze - Alhamdulillah

H Dot Blaze, also known as Henshaw BlaZe releases this new single which is arabic for ‘all praise due to God.’

The track is a reference to Nigerian Hip-Hop.

KA$H – dontlookback

This Elijah Bane-produced track is what Traplanta rapper, KA$H hopes will aid his career this year.

The song is a laid on a smooth and melodious trap beat as it chronicles how essential keeping money at the heart of everything you do is important.

Word on the street bleats that the rapper will shoot videos for both songs.

Lectrik featuring Daddy99 and Omagz – Midnight

This uptempo track is made by Lagos-based singer, Lectrik who features two other acts.

The song is like a fusion of afrobeats with alternative R&B off PartyNextDoor’s alley and it discusses the intricacies of a woman’s body and details of a midnight rendezvous.

AQ - Gods Work (Joyner Lucas Response)

2018 was a stellar year for Nigerian rapper, AQ. He dropped his critically acclaimed album, Crown opposite Loose Kaynon. This run helped him come second on Pulse’ list of the 10 hottest Nigerian rappers of 2018.

While gearing for what he calls his next album, God’s Engineering, he has released this lyrical masterclass that addresses a myriad of topics including Nipsey Hussle, Boko Haram, love, God, faith, providence and so forth.

This is definitely one you should listen to.

Cyprian Alakija - Baby Mi

We Talk Sound affiliate, Cyprian Alakija cruises on this declaration of love that was delivered both in Yoruba and English. It also runs on a typical afro-fusion beat, heavy on gbedu.

As Alakija sings to a lover not to leave him, the strings infect your mind.

Pelli featuring Peruzzi - Turn Up

Featuring the midas touch of DMW star, Peruzzi, this tailored jam is suited to Nigerian house parties and it chronicles everything that makes a party pop; drinks, dance, music and scantily clad women.

Ross - Hey Mama

Produced by the super-talented Aylo, this one is a vibe that incorporates dancehall with dreamy afro-Caribbean strings. The song is also about a story of acceptance to a ‘proposal’ after a series of what the cool kids call, ‘wash.’