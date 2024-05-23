Tems' manager faces backlash for talking down on Nigerian fans

In the post believed to be directed at Nigerian consumers, Awoniyi said "We are not here to entertain you. You only happened to be entertained."

Tems' manager who has been vocal about his Christian faith then proceeded to say that with or without their opinions, observers will sit and watch and behold the work of a perfect God.

The post seems to be a reaction to the recent criticism Tems faced following her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with many observers tagging it a lackluster showing from the Grammy winner.

Awoniyi's post was considered to be condescending to Nigerians and this has led to criticisms from observers who scolded him for talking down on Nigerian fans.

Since Tems breakthrough came on the global stage courtesy of her brilliant contribution to Wizkid's global hit 'Essence'. Her manager's recent comment on social media has reignited conversations over the relevance of Nigerian music consumers to her success and career.

Tems is expected to release her debut LP titled 'Born In The Wild' in June 2024 and ahead of the release, she has released three singles with the latest being 'Love Me Jeje'.

